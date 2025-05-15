Chelsea set sights on world-class Real Madrid signing as Florentino Perez sanctions deal

Chelsea are tracking Rodrygo after Real Madrid completed a major U-turn over his future in the Spanish capital, it has been revealed.

Rodrygo has had a brilliant spell with Real Madrid since joining the club from Santos in July 2019, having put up 68 goals and 50 assists in 267 appearances. The winger has helped Madrid win a plethora of trophies including two Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles and one Copa del Rey.

Rodrygo formed a deadly attacking partnership with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham last season as Los Blancos got used to life without Karim Benzema.

But Rodrygo has had a frustrating end to the 2024-25 campaign as he has had to spend more time on the bench than he would like.

The 24-year-old wants to play in his favoured position at left wing, which is unlikely while Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe are at the Bernabeu.

The chances of Rodrygo leaving Madrid this summer appear to be rising and Chelsea are ready to try and snap him up.

As per transfer insider Ben Jacobs on the London Is Blue podcast, Chelsea have added the Brazilian superstar to their shortlist after learning that Madrid president Florentino Perez is now open to selling him.

Perez has previously rejected all approaches for the player, but that is no longer the case.

“Rodrygo is a new name I’m hearing, there’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Rodrygo, but what I can tell you is that Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo go,” Jacobs said.

“He’s been forced to play at Real on the right side because of Mbappe and Vini Jr, but his best position, and where he really likes to play, is on the left side.

“Chelsea are aware of that market opportunity, without really moving on it at this point, the same can be said for Arsenal and Liverpool as well. So keep an eye on Premier League clubs and Rodrygo.”

Premier League giants monitoring Rodrygo

Arsenal have previously made an enquiry for Rodrygo, while it was claimed on Tuesday that Liverpool could soon hold talks for him.

But now Chelsea have entered the mix as they seek an elite left winger. Rodrygo would be a stunning capture given his proven ability as a match-winner on the biggest stage.

The Blues are in the market for a left-sided attacker as they are preparing to send Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United by paying a £5million penalty fee.

Mykhailo Mudryk is also on Chelsea’s books but he is awaiting the result of his B sample to see if he will be allowed to play again, having been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test.

It is unclear exactly how much Chelsea would have to offer to snare Rodrygo, though some outlets have suggested Madrid want around €100m (£84m / $112m) for his services.

