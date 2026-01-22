Several European clubs have recently shown interest in Genesis Antwi, one of the most promising young defenders in the Chelsea academy, TEAMtalk can reveal.

AS Roma, OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille have all requested updated information on the 18-year-old full-back, following his strong performances at youth level. Antwi mainly plays as a right-back but can also operate on the left side, showing great versatility.

This season, he has been performing very well with Chelsea’s Under-21 team in Premier League 2 and, above all, in the UEFA Youth League.

In just six Youth League matches, Antwi has already scored two goals, against Bayern Munich and Ajax, and provided one assist versus Atalanta. These numbers are impressive for a defender and highlight his attacking qualities.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. Roma, Nice and Marseille have approached Chelsea to understand the situation and the possible conditions of a future deal.

At this stage, a move in the January transfer window is considered unlikely, as Chelsea see Antwi as an important part of their youth setup.

However, interest is expected to grow in the coming months. The clubs will continue to monitor Antwi closely, both with Chelsea U21 and with the Sweden Under-21 national team.

Despite being only 18 years old, he has already made three appearances at international level, confirming his rapid development and rising profile in European football.

