There has been an intriguing update on Serhou Guirassy

Chelsea have been given the opportunity to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Serhou Guirassy through a rare release clause in his contract, it has been claimed.

Guirassy spent time at the likes of Lille, Rennes and Stuttgart before joining Dortmund in July last year. The striker has enjoyed a prolific debut season with BVB, having found the back of the net 33 times in 44 games, while also chipping in with nine assists.

The striker has scored in Dortmund’s last four matches and has been crucial to their hunt for Champions League qualification. The top four race is going down to the final day as Dortmund currently sit in fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg.

Chelsea have been linked with Guirassy previously, and they could get the chance to land him from Dortmund in the summer.

As per German outlet Bild, the Guinea international has a €70million (£59m / $78m) exit clause in his Dortmund contract, which runs until June 2028.

It is not a conventional release clause, however, as only certain big clubs are supposedly allowed to activate it.

These clubs are Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The report explains how Luis Enrique would like Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain to make Guirassy their new centre-forward, but his specific exit clause makes a deal easier for those aforementioned sides.

READ NEXT 👉 Liverpool explode into race for stunning Chelsea signing with ‘talks’ underway

Guirassy to replace Jackson?

Chelsea are in the market for an experienced No 9 to help out Nicolas Jackson and Guirassy could be a great option considering his keen eye for goal.

If Bild’s claim is true, then it will be interesting to see if the Blues enter talks with Dortmund over a possible deal.

There is a good relationship between Chelsea and Dortmund following deals involving Ian Maatsen and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Enzo Maresca’s side have also registered their interest in Guirassy’s Dortmund team-mate Jamie Gittens, and TEAMtalk understands a swap deal involving Chukwuemeka is possible.

It is important to note that Benjamin Sesko is the striker more likely to arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have turned their attention to the RB Leipzig star after learning that Liam Delap is leaning towards a Manchester United move.

Other options for Chelsea at No 9 include Victor Osimhen and Joao Pedro.

Chelsea transfer news: Classy midfielder eyed; Huijsen alternative

🔵 Chelsea target £60m midfield sensation who’s ‘a joy to play with’ – sources

🔵 Chelsea target £25m Serie A gem after Dean Huijsen bid implodes – Exclusive

🔵 Arsenal now ‘hard at work’ to land SECOND Chelsea star in damaging double raid

POLL: Chelsea’s best Bundesliga signing