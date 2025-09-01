Chelsea push to axe SEVEN stars before deadline as Newcastle striker hijack discussed – sources

Chelsea plan to offload as many as SEVEN players on deadline day as Enzo Maresca slashes his bumper squad, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The big-spending Blues are looking to sell or loan out a host of names – despite banking almost £300million worth of talent this summer to balance the books to meet PSR. Nicolas Jackson’s future remains a talking point after Liam Delap’s injury saw a deal with Bayern Munich collapse.

But with Marc Guiu returning from Sunderland, the door is open for Jackson to leave with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen, a target for Newcastle United, discussed internally by Chelsea chiefs.

Axel Disasi will leave with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth among his potential destinations.

Palace have identified the French defender as a potential replacement for Liverpool target Marc Guehi, with Oliver Glasner wanting Premier League experience to hit the ground running.

Manuel Akanji was initially targeted while Monaco’s Mohammed Salisu, formerly of Southampton, is another option.

As first reported by TEAMtalk, Sheffield United hope to conclude a deal for Alex Matos. After initial loan talks, Matos is now set to head to the winless Championship club on a permanent deal.

That will have no bearing on Gus Hamer’s future with PSV Eindhoven keen on striking a £12m deal for the Blades skipper.

Omari Kellyman, who joined Chelsea for £19m from Aston Villa, is heading to League One leaders Cardiff City on a temporary deal.

Fofana, Sterling and Chilwell all free to leave

David Datro Fofana is another attacker set to leave with a number of Championship clubs eyeing a loan move although the Ivorian would prefer heading overseas.

Big name stars Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell can also leave as the former England pair search for a new club today to revive their careers.

Chelsea have already offloaded a plethora of names this summer, including Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Alfie Gilchrist, Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Axing up to seven more players will help Maresca work with a core group without unwanted distractions, while also potentially giving Chelsea extra money to spend in future transfer windows.

