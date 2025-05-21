Real Madrid are trying to sign Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, with the Spanish giants said to be in ‘advanced’ negotiations with the midfielder, per shock reports.

The 24-year-old Argentine international joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for a then-British record fee of £107m, and he has established himself as one of the Blues’ most important players.

Fernandez has played in all but two of Chelsea’s Premier League games so far this term and is a key reason why they sit fifth in the table, having scored six goals and made seven assists.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Fernandez over the past few months, and according to journalist Renzo Pantich, negotiations for Fernandez’s switch to the Bernabeu this summer are ‘advanced.’

“WORLD BLOCKBUSTER: Enzo Fernandez, 80% likely, will be a player for Real Madrid,” Pantich posted on X.

“Details remain, but negotiations are ADVANCED.”

A transfer would come as a huge shock, given Fernandez is under contract with Chelsea until 2032 and Enzo Maresca will no doubt be desperate to keep him. There is also no mention of a transfer fee – and the Blues would likely demand north of £100m for a summer sale.

Chelsea price tag a stumbling block for Real Madrid

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Fernandez has been linked with a move Real Madrid. Other reports from Spain claimed earlier this week that Chelsea would consider selling him for over €121million (£102m, $136m).

That same report claimed that although Madrid are admirers of the midfielder, they would not be willing to go that high with an offer.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on March 13 that Fernandez would be interested in a move to Real Madrid if the opportunity presented itself.

However, sources told us at the time that Madrid won’t be able to match Chelsea’s demands. The only way a deal could be feasible is if they offered one of their players in exchange.

Chelsea have shown interest in Aurelien Tchouameni previously and they could entertain a deal that would see the midfielder come the other way.

As yet, there is no indication from our sources of any advanced talks between Chelsea and Madrid for Fernandez, despite the Spanish giant’s admiration of the player.

It is true that incoming Madrid boss Xabi Alonso could look to strengthen in midfield though, with club veteran Luka Modric set to leave unless he signs a contract extension in the coming weeks.

