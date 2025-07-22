Bayern Munich are intensifying their efforts to sign Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, TEAMtalk understands, though Manchester United could threaten their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Bayern first expressed interest in Nkunku in 2024, and they are poised to reignite a move for the Frenchman, after missing out on Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that the German champions are now prioritising a move for Nkunku, who thrived with previous club RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Nkunku notched 70 goals in 172 appearances for Leipzig before his £52million move to Chelsea in 2023.

Personal terms will not be an issue, as the forward is keen to join Bayern’s project under Vincent Kompany. However, United are also keen on the versatile attacker, viewing him as an option to bolster their front line.

Sources indicate that United view Bayern as frontrunners in the race, with the German club’s familiarity and Nkunku’s desire for regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup giving Bayern an edge.

Chelsea’s crowded attacking options, including recent signings Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and Jamie Gittens, will further limit Nkunku’s playing time under Enzo Maresca, making an exit likely.

The Blues are resolute in demanding a permanent transfer, potentially accepting £35-40million (up to €46m, $54m), which is still a significant loss on their initial investment.

Bayern Munich must move quickly for Chelsea star

Sources state that Nkunku’s suitors, Bayern and United, believe they can indeed strike a deal with Chelsea in the £35-£40million range.

United have explored a swap deal involving winger Alejandro Garnacho, but Chelsea’s preference for Nkunku would be a straight sale.

Ruben Amorim’s side are also keen on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson – another who could leave after the Blues signed Pedro and Delap. We understand that a swap deal involving Garnacho IS possible, in Jackson’s case.

Bayern’s urgency to sign Nkunku stems from their need for a dynamic forward after missing out on other targets, and Nkunku’s proven track record in Germany makes him an ideal fit.

As negotiations progress, Nkunku’s future will hinge on whether Bayern can finalise a deal swiftly, securing a key addition to their squad while outpacing their Premier League rivals.

