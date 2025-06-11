Chelsea are prepared to part ways with forward Christopher Nkunku this summer, with the 27-year-old Frenchman eager to leave Stamford Bridge amid links with Bayern Munich.

TEAMtalk sources have reaffirmed Bayern Munich’s strong interest in the versatile attacker, with the German giants keen to secure a deal.

Chelsea have set an asking price of around £50 million for Nkunku, though Bayern sources believe they can negotiate a lower fee for the former RB Leipzig star.

TEAMtalk revealed back on November 25 last year that the Blues would consider offers for Nkunku. We have been told since January that he would leave Chelsea this summer; while Bayer Leverkusen did try to land Nkunku in the winter window, but the deal did not go through.

Nkunku’s time at Chelsea has been marred by injuries and inconsistent game time since his £52m move from Leipzig in 2023.

Despite flashes of brilliance, the forward has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Enzo Maresca, with competition from Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and others limiting his opportunities.

Sources indicate Nkunku has a strong desire for a fresh start, with Bayern emerging as a prime destination due to their long-standing admiration and his proven track record in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich eye frustrated Chelsea ace

Bayern, managed by Vincent Kompany, see Nkunku as a strong addition to their attack, capable of playing as a striker or in the pockets just behind.

The Bavarian club’s interest dates back to his Leipzig days, where he scored 70 goals in 172 appearances.

While Chelsea’s £50m valuation reflects Nkunku’s talent and contract until 2029, Bayern are confident they can drive the price down, citing his injury history and limited starts.

Negotiations are expected to intensify as the transfer window restarts, with Bayern aiming to bolster their squad for a Bundesliga title push.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are open to reinvesting funds from Nkunku’s potential sale to address squad needs, with Maresca prioritizing a new goalkeeper and attacking reinforcements.

For Nkunku, a return to Germany could reignite his career, but Bayern’s bargaining tactics will test Chelsea’s resolve. The French international will leave Chelsea and Bayern are firmly in the driving seat.

