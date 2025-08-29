Chelsea are intensifying their efforts to secure the blockbuster signing of Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, with the 22-year-old emerging as a top target for the Blues, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Enzo Maresca’s side are set for a busy end to the window, and have turned their attention to Lopez after missing out on another attacking midfield target, RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

TEAMtalk reported yesterday (August 28) that Tottenham are confident of beating Chelsea to Simons’ signature, and now that deal is moving towards completion.

We understand that Chelsea are increasingly confident of convincing Lopez to leave boyhood club Barcelona, despite his deep emotional ties to the Catalan giants.

Sources close to the deal reveal that Lopez is intrigued by Chelsea’s ambitious project under their new management, but the decision to depart Barcelona, where he has been a lifelong fan, remains a significant hurdle.

Lopez, who broke into Barcelona’s first team last season, has impressed with his versatility, work rate, and eye for goal, scoring eight times in 31 La Liga appearances. His performances also earned him a call-up to Spain’s Euro 2024 squad, where he made a cameo in the final. Chelsea see him as a dynamic addition to their midfield, capable of thriving in the Premier League’s intensity.

We understand that the move for Lopez will NOT be impacted by Chelsea’s signing of Brighton’s 20-year-old attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte, who is set to move to Stamford Bridge on an initial loan deal, as per multiple reports.

Chelsea confident of completing Barcelona raid

TEAMtalk understands that personal terms are not expected to be an issue between Chelsea and Lopez, with the Blues prepared to offer a lucrative long-term deal to lure the Barcelona playmaker.

However, Barcelona’s willingness to entertain offers for Lopez adds complexity. The cash-strapped club is open to a sale to alleviate financial pressures, but formal club-to-club negotiations have yet to begin.

Chelsea are prioritizing securing a definitive commitment from Lopez before engaging in talks with Barcelona, wary of the midfielder’s emotional attachment to his hometown club.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Chelsea’s recruitment team is working tirelessly to convince Lopez that his future lies in West London.

The Blues’ vision of building a youthful, dynamic squad could sway him, but time is of the essence.

If Chelsea can secure Lopez’s signature, it would mark a significant coup, signaling their intent to compete at the highest level while adding a player with immense potential to their ranks.

Chelsea are also admirers of Morgan Rogers, but Aston Villa have zero intention of selling the attacking midfielder, which prompted the Blues to focus on other targets.

