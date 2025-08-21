Strasbourg to complete Prem signing on behalf of Chelsea after double agreement

Julio Enciso is poised to join Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion before eventually becoming a Chelsea player, according to various sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

Enciso broke through at Libertad in his home country of Paraguay before joining Brighton in an €11.6million deal in July 2022. Since then, the attacking midfielder has registered five goals and six assists in 57 games for Brighton, while also having a loan spell at Ipswich Town.

Brighton are known for their ability to sign little-known players and develop them into highly rated stars, and Enciso is among the latest crop of players they have been nurturing.

The 21-year-old has developed a good reputation in Premier League circles and is now set to make Brighton a handy profit.

Ornstein revealed on Wednesday evening that BlueCo, who own both Chelsea and Strasbourg, have reached an agreement with Brighton for Enciso’s capture.

According to Romano, Enciso will spend the season at Strasbourg before joining sister club Chelsea next summer.

The player has already agreed an initial five-year contract with Chelsea from 2026 to 2031. The deal includes the option for an extra 12 months, too.

There is slight disagreement over the fee BlueCo will pay, though. Romano reports that Brighton will receive €20m (£17m) including add-ons, while Ornstein states that the fee is actually around £20m (€23m).

Enciso is due to undergo his BlueCo medical in London today (Thursday) before signing his new contract and being announced as a Strasbourg/Chelsea player.

TEAMtalk understands Roma showed interest in the 27-cap Paraguay international’s signature after being rejected by Jadon Sancho, but they have been beaten to the deal by BlueCo executives.

Strasbourg a launching pad for Chelsea moves

BlueCo purchased Strasbourg in 2023 as part of their multi-club ownership strategy. Andrey Santos spent last season developing at the French club, while Chelsea youngsters Mike Penders, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr are all currently on loan there.

Reports state that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha, viewing the 22-year-old as a potential addition to their striker ranks.

Returning to Enciso, he is set to become the latest player to swap Brighton for Chelsea, following the likes of Moises Caicedo, Joao Pedro, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have also captured other members of staff such as former head coach Graham Potter and recruitment chief Paul Winstanley.

