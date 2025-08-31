Striker ‘refuses’ Chelsea switch in brutal twist with Nicolas Jackson deal now ‘on hold’

Chelsea are reportedly set to miss out on a deal for Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder, who had been identified as the potential replacement for Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson, 24, has been in Germany as he attempts to finalise a loan move to Bayern Munich, but the Blues have put the brakes on the deal following an injury to Liam Delap.

Chelsea have been looking to sign another new striker – after completing deals for Delap and Joao Pedro earlier in the window – so that Jackson can complete his move to Bayern.

Sporting star Harder, 20, who has notched 12 goals in 52 games for the Portuguese giants, is one target explored by Enzo Maresca’s side.

However, according to Portuguese outlet Record, Harder’s future is likely to lie elsewhere, despite Chelsea making advances in recent days.

The report claims that the youngster prefers a move to rival suitors RB Leipzig, who are also looking to add to their striker options in the final days of the window.

Harder is said to view the German club as a better place to develop. That may be a smart move, too, given that Delap and Jackson haven’t been involved much due to competition from the Blues’ main man Pedro. Harder may be looking to avoid a similar fate by reportedly ‘refusing’ a switch to Stamford Bridge.

‘The Jackson poker will be decided on deadline day’ – journalist

Journalist Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, has dropped an update on Jackson’s situation, stating that he intends to wait and see if the Bayern switch does finally go through.

“Unless something extraordinary happens, Ali Barat [Jackson’s agent] and Nicolas Jackson will also remain in Munich this evening,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“The Jackson poker will therefore be decided on Deadline Day. Bayern with Eberl/Dreesen, Barat and Chelsea are discussing the potential deal structure. The deal is still on hold – not off.”

Jackson hasn’t played a single competitive match for Chelsea since the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pedro is clearly Maresca’s first choice, and Delap would be ahead of him in the pecking order, had he not picked up an injury.

Another route that Chelsea could go down to cover for Delap’s absence would be to cancel Marc Guiu’s loan with Sunderland. The striker only joined the Black Cats 25 days ago.

The loan agreement for Guiu does NOT include a break clause, however, so the Blues must negotiate hard with Sunderland if they are to bring the 19-year-old back to Stamford Bridge.

