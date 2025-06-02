Chelsea are intensifying their transfer efforts as they aim to bolster their squad for the coming season, with a striker, right-footed winger, and centre-back topping their wishlist.

TEAMtalk understands that the Blues are leading the race for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, to complement new signing Liam Delap up front.

Talks with the 23-year-old French striker have progressed, with a broad agreement on personal terms reached. However, Frankfurt’s €90m (£75.9m, $102.8m) valuation is proving a sticking point, as Chelsea aim to negotiate closer to €77m (£65m, $88.1m).

Liverpool are also interested in Ekitike but have yet to advance discussions, leaving Chelsea – as it stands – in pole position.

There is also the small issue of player promises and Delap is due to sign on at The Bridge on the understanding that he will be a key player for the club. Another arrival in his position so soon will need to complement that.

In their pursuit of a right-footed winger, Chelsea have reignited their interest in Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, following up on talks reported by TEAMtalk on March 28. The 22-year-old Spaniard’s flair and versatility make him a prime target, but Chelsea are also exploring alternatives.

Club-to-club conversations have taken place with Borussia Dortmund over Jamie Gittens, who sources describe as the best value-for-money option. Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is another name under consideration, though prising him away from Old Trafford would only be a option if he refuses multiple offers, especially a very strong one from Napoli.

READ MORE 🔵 Garnacho decides his next club as stunned Man Utd chiefs set prohibitive price

Chelsea keen on Everton, Ajax defenders

As for defensive targets, Chelsea remain “extremely keen” on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, but the Toffees’ £70m asking price is a hurdle.

Not only this Everton are keen to tie Branthwaite down to a new deal and make him one of the faces of their new era, as reported by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Harry Watkinson.

Fresh talks have also been held with Ajax’s 19-year-old star Jorrel Hato, and sources indicate Chelsea are preparing to approach the Dutch club in this window.

Hato’s composure and versatility make him a long-term investment, aligning with Chelsea’s strategy of blending youth with experience.

Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are building a squad capable of challenging for silverware. With negotiations ongoing and funds available, the Blues are poised to make nig moves over the next week in the market.

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Chelsea target Man Utd star as part of TRIPLE outlay after Delap as journalist reveals ‘priority’

🔵 Chelsea star confirms he’s rejected Arsenal move after Boehly weighs in

🔵 Man Utd make outrageous approach for 23y/o Chelsea star in Liam Delap revenge – report

Chelsea QUIZ: Most expensive signing per year, 2013-24