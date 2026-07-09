Alonso to secure Chelsea masterclass striker deal with Delap at serious risk

Liam Delap is under threat of being replaced at Stamford Bridge, as Xabi Alonso could help Chelsea sign Dusan Vlahovic in a brilliant transfer, according to a report.

Chelsea dropped £30million on Delap last summer, beating Manchester United to his signature. That came after the English striker netted 12 goals in 37 appearances during his first full season in the Premier League while at Ipswich Town.

However, a transfer to a so-called ‘Big Six’ club came too early for Delap. He has managed just three goals in 47 outings for Chelsea so far, leading to speculation about his future in west London.

Chelsea have long needed an elite centre-forward to spearhead their attack and fire them towards potential Premier League glory, and Delap could be the player to make way.

As per CaughtOffside, Alonso and Chelsea bosses are tracking several different striker options as they look to ‘replace Delap’.

Separate reports have stated that the 23-year-old wants to stay, but he might not have much say in the matter if a suitable offer arrives. We revealed on June 24 that Delap has been placed on the transfer list amid interest from Everton and Newcastle United.

CaughtOffside claim Vlahovic has emerged as Alonso’s ‘top priority’ to revamp his options in the No 9 position.

Emmanuel Emegha has already arrived from sister club Strasbourg, but Vlahovic would be the elite name Chelsea fans have been asking for.

The report states: ‘The main name as per sources is Dusan Vlahovic, with Chelsea said to be exploring the Serbian as a serious option if they decide to reshape their striker department.’

Alonso is attracted by the prospect of signing Vlahovic as he is a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Juventus.

Chelsea would have to offer the 26-year-old big wages, but they would not have to pay any money in transfer fees.

The report describes Vlahovic as the ‘ideal’ striker signing for Chelsea.

‘On a free transfer, he represents a rare market opportunity for a club that has spent heavily in recent years and now needs smarter, more controlled recruitment,’ it reads.

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Vlahovic could give Chelsea ‘penalty-box presence’

‘He may not be the perfect striker, but he has experience at the top level, a strong physical profile, and the kind of penalty-box presence Chelsea have often lacked.’

It emerged on June 7 that Chelsea have held talks with Vlahovic’s agents to discuss a potential move.

The Coppa Italia winner has long wanted a Premier League switch, and Chelsea can provide him with exactly that.

Tottenham Hotspur might provide Chelsea with competition for Vlahovic. We revealed on Monday that Roberto De Zerbi has been offered Vlahovic as an alternative to No 1 striker target Eli Junior Kroupi of Bournemouth.

CO’s report names Victor Osimhen, Ollie Watkins and Igor Thiago as other potential striker solutions for Chelsea.

Osimhen has long been considered their dream target, but Galatasaray will demand a colossal €150m (£128m) to sell.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed it is game over for one of Delap’s Chelsea team-mates.