Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are close to finalising the exit of a flop attacker in a deal that is then expected to trigger the signing of a new playmaker for Enzo Maresca’s side.

As per Romano, Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are close to agreeing a deal worth around £44million (€50m / $59m) to sign Joao Felix, despite the forward’s previous club Benfica also being in talks to snap up the 25-year-old.

Al-Nassr have now made their move for Felix as they go all out to try and win the Saudi Pro League, having extended Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and also appointed experienced Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus as their new head coach.

Felix rejoined Chelsea permanently last summer from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £45m, having previously had a loan stint at Stamford Bridge in 2023.

Despite failing to establish himself in either of those two spells in west London, Chelsea are now set to recoup almost what they spent to permanently sign Felix.

They also banked a £5m fee following Felix’s loan move to AC Milan, where he scored three goals across 19 appearances after joining the Italian giants back in February.

Selling Felix will now allow Chelsea to accelerate their move for RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, as further new signings this summer are fully dependent on exits.

Chelsea thunder towards double deal

As previously explained by Sky Sports Deutschland reporter Philipp Hinze, Leipzig are ‘demanding a total package of €70m’ (including add-ons) for the Dutch playmaker.

That means Chelsea will need to pay up to £61.2m ($82.2m) if they want to snare Simons, who would become their most expensive signing of what has already been a high-spending summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in advanced talks with Ajax over a deal for highly-rated centre-back Jorrel Hato.

It’s understood the Blues are ready to pay £44m (€50m / $59m) for Hato, the same they are recouping for Felix. Ajax, however, are holding out for around £52m (€60m / $70m).

Hato, who is capable of playing left-back and centre-back, is contracted until 2028 and has already told Ajax he wants to leave.

As for Simons, Chelsea have beaten out several rivals, including London rivals Tottenham – with TEAMtalk revealing on Thursday that a deal for both players was firmly on the cards.

