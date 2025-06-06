Chelsea ‘submit €75m offer’ for Barcelona star who’s been ‘offered’ to Man Utd

Chelsea have launched a €75million (£63m) bid to sign Barcelona ace Fermin Lopez, reports have claimed, in what could form a superb double LaLiga coup.

Chelsea have already completed their first signing of the summer, with Liam Delap arriving from Ipswich Town for £30m (€36m). The Blues were on the hunt for a new centre-forward to provide Nicolas Jackson with competition and Delap will fill that role.

Centre-back, central midfield, left wing and goalkeeper are other positions Chelsea could strengthen in preparation for both the Club World Cup and an attack on the Premier League title next season.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Chelsea are eager to add Lopez to their midfield ranks and have come forward with a big proposal.

They are supposedly willing to spend £63m on Lopez, in a move which would significantly improve Barca’s tricky financial situation.

Barca’s response to the alleged bid has yet to emerge, though manager Hansi Flick would likely be against any exit. Lopez is an ‘important player’ for Flick, both for the present and future.

The 22-year-old rising star made 46 appearances for Barca this season, chipping in with eight goals and 10 assists.

The Blaugrana are under no pressure to sell Lopez on the cheap as his contract runs until June 2029 and includes a massive €500m (£421m) release clause.

The Spaniard is expected to be part of Barca’s bright future alongside other talented youngsters such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi and Pau Cubarsi, so it would be a surprise to see him leave.

Fermin Lopez has also been linked with Man Utd

Interestingly, this is not the first time Lopez has been tipped to move to the Premier League.

It was claimed on May 29 that Barca have ‘offered’ Man Utd either Lopez or centre-back Ronald Araujo in a potential swap deal for Marcus Rashford.

While Chelsea’s supposed offer for Lopez has yet to be confirmed, sources have informed TEAMtalk that fellow LaLiga star Nico Williams is certainly on the Blues’ radar.

Now that Delap has been signed, Chelsea are prioritising a right-footed left winger next. Williams, Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens are all targets.

It emerged on Thursday that Chelsea are ready to meet Williams’ €58m (£49m) release clause at Athletic Club. They now need to agree a wage with the player, which could prove difficult.

TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea are in a hurry to complete a remarkable triple deal before the start of the Club World Cup.

Mike Maignan is their main target for the goalkeeper position and agreement has been reached on personal terms.

Chelsea are also battling Liverpool for a Dutch centre-back, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk recently that contact has been made.

