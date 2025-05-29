Chelsea have been debating whether to sign Jadon Sancho permanently for weeks and have now initiated talks over a deal that could give Manchester United a big boost, per reports.

The 25-year-old winger hasn’t made a huge impact since joining Chelsea on loan, but Enzo Maresca and Co have decided that they want to keep him around – but only on reduced terms.

Sancho scored in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League final victory over Real Betis to take his tally for the season to five goals, along with 10 assists, across all competitions.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea ‘would like Sancho to stay if they can agree on contract terms which fit in with the wage structure at the club.’

The report adds that The Blues ‘will not be able to offer him the same terms he is on at United as their policy is to sign players on long, incentivised contracts with lower base wages.’

Sancho has a year remaining on his lucrative Man Utd contract, which is believed to be worth up to £300,000 a week, with the option of a further year. The Red Devils have been paying half of Sancho’s wages as per the loan agreement with Chelsea, but are determined to offload him permanently this summer as he doesn’t feature in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Chelsea have an obligation to sign Sancho permanently for £25m, but can also opt out of signing him by paying a fee of £5m.

Chelsea make big U-turn on Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are now in discussions with Sancho’s agents and it remains to be seen whether he will be willing to take a pay cut to sign permanently.

The news comes as something as a shock, as only hours previously The Guardian reported that Chelsea had decided against a permanent deal for Sancho.

“There are indications they will opt against taking up their £25m option to turn Jadon Sancho’s loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal,” read the report.

“Chelsea will have to pay a £5m penalty clause if Sancho, who came off the bench to score against Betis, is sent back to Old Trafford.

“Maresca likes the former Borussia Dortmund winger but must consider whether th e 25-year-old has been consistent enough.”

However, if Sky Sports’ latest report is accurate and Sancho agrees to stay at Chelsea, this will come as a huge boost to Man Utd.

Man Utd need to generate as much cash from player sales as possible as they look to fund a squad overhaul and bring in multiple players that fit Amorim’s system. An extra £25m and Sancho’s wages off the books would certainly come in handy.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and whether does take a sizeable pay cut to stay at Chelsea. If not, there is still a chance that Sancho returns to the Red Devils.

