Chelsea have reached an agreement on personal terms with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, TEAMtalk can confirm, and the youngster is pushing hard to finalise the move to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca is an admirer of the 19-year-old’s versatility, in that he can play as a left-back or centre-back when required, while his sky-high potential also make him a hugely appealing prospect.

Hato has already made 111 senior appearances for Ajax despite his young age and is known for his maturity and leadership qualities, having captained the Dutch club on multiple occasions and we first revealed the Blues’ interest in luring him to Stamford Bridge on May 30, when they first reached out to his entourage.

Chelsea have agreed terms with the defender, and TEAMtalk understands that Hato is now personally trying to force his transfer to speed up a deal.

This is the reason why Hato was left out of Ajax’s recent pre-season game against Como.

Ajax are partially listening to their players’ request. They were initially asking for around €50million (€43.2m / $57.8m), but have since reduced their demands slightly.

Chelsea, for their part, value Hato at €40million (£34.6m / $46.2m). They are willing to go a little higher, which is why the two clubs are now close to finding a compromise and sealing a transfer.

FULL BREAKDOWN 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Chelsea closing in on exciting signing

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are increasingly confident that a deal for Hato will be completed soon.

Club-to-club negotiations are advanced, but not done yet, and crucial days are ahead as the Blues aim to satisfy Ajax with an offer.

Hato is under contract until 2028 and has remained professional during the saga and is grateful to Ajax for the opportunities they’ve given him, but feels a move to Chelsea is too good an opportunity to turn down.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both tracked Hato and considered moves, but it is Chelsea who now look set to sign him this summer.

Hato could become Chelsea’s seventh senior signing of the summer, and more could still follow after him, as Maresca looks to add another new winger.

READ MORE

🔵 Garnacho makes Chelsea transfer feelings crystal clear as Man Utd learn chances of major sale

🔵 £47.5m Chelsea star close to exit as Enzo Maresca makes ruthless decision – sources

Who is Jorrel Hato?

By Samuel Bannister

Hato was born in Rotterdam but has been an Ajax player since 2018, when he joined their academy from hometown club Sparta Rotterdam.

He captained Ajax’s youth team during the 2022-23 UEFA Youth League and made his first-team debut during that same season as well.

Hato’s emergence into the first team, despite being the third youngest Eredivisie debutant in Ajax colours, was strong. By the end of the season, he was a starter in the KNVB Cup final.

Hato had a busy 2023-24 season, making 46 appearances in all competitions, including as captain on a couple of occasions.

A versatile defender, Hato mainly been playing as a left-back in 2024-25, but has operated as a centre-back before too.

Good in possession, with one of the best pass completion rates among Eredivisie full-backs in 2024-25 and ranking in the 95th percentile for through balls per 90 minutes, Hato is technically intelligent and is an ideal modern defender.

He has a bright future ahead.