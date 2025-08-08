Chelsea are accelerating their pursuit of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with TEAMtalk sources indicate that a deal is on track to be sealed imminently.

The Blues have made significant headway in negotiations with their Premier League rivals, capitalising on Garnacho’s expressed desire to stay in the Premier League and force through a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old, who burst onto the scene with United in 2022, has made it clear that Chelsea is his preferred destination. TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Garnacho is eager to relocate to London, drawn by the city’s vibrant lifestyle and the opportunity to thrive under Blues manager Enzo Maresca.

Personal discussions are well underway, with Garnacho impressed by Maresca’s tactical vision and his plans to build a dynamic, attacking side around young talents. He has FULLY agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

United’s imminent acquisition of Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig has paved the way for Garnacho’s potential departure.

The signing of Sesko signals a shift in United’s squad priorities, focusing on bolstering their forward line with a proven goal-scorer.

This has created an opening for Garnacho to seek new challenges, especially as he looks to secure regular first-team football amid growing competition at Old Trafford. Sources suggest that the transfer could now be agreed very soon – perhaps even in the next week.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Chelsea closing in on cut-price Alejandro Garnacho deal

Talks between United and Chelsea are progressing smoothly, with the Blues optimistic about agreeing a fee around the £35 million mark – a bargain considering Garnacho’s potential and his contract running until 2028.

United, under Ruben Amorim, are reluctant to lose the academy graduate for that fee but recognize the benefits of cashing in, particularly with Profit and Sustainability Rules looming large.

If completed, this transfer would mark another bold statement from Chelsea’s ownership, who have invested heavily in youth since the Blue Co takeover.

Garnacho’s flair, speed, and goal-scoring instinct – evidenced by his 10 goals last season – could ignite Chelsea’s flanks, complementing stars like Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Fans on both sides are buzzing with anticipation. For Chelsea supporters, it’s a coup that underscores their ambition to reclaim title contention with excellent squad depth. United’s faithful, however, may lament the loss of a homegrown hero whose iconic overhead kick against Everton was just one moment that made them think they had a new star on their hands.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes are on whether this audacious deal will cross the line, potentially reshaping the Premier League landscape for the 25/26 campaign.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ ‘Deal done’ for Alejandro Garnacho as Man Utd, Chelsea transfer reaches endgame

🔴⚫ Man Utd ‘approve’ star’s exit after Benjamin Sesko deal; Euro giants ‘lead race’

🔴⚫ Man Utd data shows one of their new signings is the new Mo Salah

QUIZ: How well do you know Garnacho?