Chelsea transfer news: Todd Boehly ready to discuss offer for Wesley Fofana, as defender hunt takes new twist

Chelsea could make a bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana if they miss out on Jules Kounde, according to a report.

Kounde has been Chelsea’s top defensive target for over a year. Recently, there was some optimism about them completing his signing from Sevilla. However, rival interest from Barcelona has become a serious issue.

Indeed, it is believed the Frenchman prefers to join Barcelona. Therefore, Chelsea could miss out and are having to consider their options.

Now, 90min are reporting that Chelsea are readying an offer to Leicester for Kounde’s fellow Frenchman, Fofana. It is not specified what the sum involved might be.

The 21-year-old suffered a leg break last summer, so only had time for 12 appearances after he returned at the back end of the 2021-22 season. He will be hoping for a busier 2022-23 campaign with fewer physical issues.

But where he will be spending it could be another matter if Chelsea are indeed ready to firm up their interest.

There have been a few claims over the past 24 hours about Chelsea preparing an enquiry for Fofana. But they could in fact be taking things a step further by submitting an offer.

Todd Boehly would be leading any talks that take place. The Chelsea owner has seen his club fail to bring in Nathan Ake or Matthijs de Ligt, so will be hoping for more success with Fofana.

90min claim Leicester may consider an offer for Fofana despite tying him down to a contract extension earlier in the summer.

They are yet to make any signings of their own this summer due to a lack of progress on outgoings. Some high-profile sacrifices may be required – and Fofana would generate a significant windfall.

Chelsea may end up being the club to pay such a sum for the talented centre-half. Were he to make that move, he would be their second defensive signing of the summer after Kalidou Koulibaly.

Wesley Fofana would help Chelsea fix defensive shortages

Numerically, Chelsea are down compared to last season when it comes to the number of centre-backs at their disposal. While Koulibaly has joined, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed.

Hence, it is obvious that the Blues need another defender. Fofana would help replenish the ranks.

Chelsea and Manchester United lead the race for Wesley Fofana Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana could be on the move this summer for £65m with Chelsea and Manchester United leading the race

Indeed, he would give them quantity and quality. When fit, he has been a standout player for Leicester and has a bright future at the top level.

It would also be beneficial to Chelsea to have a younger defensive signing after the experienced Koulibaly. They would end up with a good balance at the back as a result.

Now, it will be over to the two clubs to determine Fofana’s future.

