Inter Milan have asked for new information on Trevoh Chalobah and are exploring the possibility of signing the Chelsea defender on loan, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Chalobah is among the names on Inter’s defensive shortlist, but any move would likely depend on the departure of one of their current centre-backs. Chalobah left the pitch injured during the recent friendly against AC Milan, but fortunately avoided any serious damage.

He continues to attract interest not only from Serie A but also from several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.

Chelsea have yet to make a final decision on Chalobah’s future, with much depending on their centre-back recruitment in the current transfer window. If the Blues bring in new defensive reinforcements, a loan departure for Chalobah could become more feasible.

Under contract with Chelsea until June 2028, Chalobah earns around €3m (£2.6m) per year, a wage considered fair value by Inter and many of the other clubs monitoring him.

For Inter, the 26-year-old represents a versatile and experienced option to strengthen their defensive line without committing to a permanent deal immediately, even if they have other names on the list.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 16 that Chalobah is among eight players Chelsea are considering moving on as part of their latest ‘bomb squad’.

The Blues once again have a bloated squad following a host of new arrivals and need to sell players so that Enzo Maresca can work more easily with a core group. Sales would also lower Chelsea’s wage bill and give the club extra money to spend.

Left-sided centre-half Levi Colwill is expected to miss the majority of the new season after sustaining an ACL injury in training.

Jorrel Hato, who joined from Ajax in a £37m deal earlier this summer, is a similar profile to Colwill. Although, Maresca still wants Chelsea to enter the market for a replacement.

“We are trying to find a solution internally, but the club know exactly what I think,” Maresca told reporters recently.

“I think we need a central defender. We are looking for an internal solution but, as I said, the club know exactly what I think.

“We have a fantastic squad. We are happy with the squad we are, no doubt. But we said many times that when the window is open, anything can happen.”

More from Rudy Galetti

