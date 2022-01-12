Chelsea must come to a quick decision on whether to recall a player who would ease their injury woes, while Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has talked up a new deal with the Blues.

Chelsea have been afflicted by more injuries than most this season. Midfield had been the focal point for Thomas Tuchel’s concerns. However, injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell have shifted the focus to wing-back.

Indeed, James will miss around two months with a torn hamstring. Chilwell, meanwhile, is out for the season after undergoing ACL surgery.

That prompted talk of a move for Lucas Digne, but Aston Villa appear to have won that race.

As such, Chelsea could now look to the far reaches of their squad to bolster the ranks.

Emerson Palmieri has been linked with a recall from Lyon. However, the reported absence of an official recall clause means Chelsea must pay a fee to bring the Italy international back.

On the right side, Football League World state Chelsea are mulling a recall for Dujon Sterling.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Blackpool where he is featuring regularly. He has played the full 90 minutes in six of Blackpool’s last nine Championship matches.

The outlet state he is an option to provide cover back at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hunt trophies on four fronts. However, a decision must reportedly be made no later than January 14. Per the article, that is the ‘cut-off’ date by which a decision must be made.

Hasenhuttl talks up new Chelsea deal

Another Chelsea loanee is in the news, though for altogether different reasons.

Young striker Armando Broja is impressing on loan with Southampton, and scored again on Tuesday night versus Brentford to bring his season tally to seven across all competitions.

Now, via Fabrizio Romano, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl wishes to see Broja remain at St. Mary’s for a longer spell. Broja is currently on loan until the end of the season, but Hasenhuttl insisted that he, along with Broja, “wants to be with [Southampton].”

Hasenhuttl said: “We’d love to extend his stay here, he likes it. He wants to be with us, you can feel this in every moment.”

Contract debacle sees Blues eye Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ‘pushing’ to sign Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele, according to a report.

The Barcelona winger, 24, is in the final six months of his contract. He had been linked with Liverpool, though Xavi subsequently indicated a new deal was on the cards.

But negotiations soon hit a major stumbling block – Dembele’s astronomical wage demands. Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claims the Frenchman wants €43m (£36m) per year to sign on again, which equates to an astonishing £700,000 a week.

Barcelona are extremely unlikely to sanction this due to two factors. Firstly, Dembele has had an underwhelming time in Spain since his £135.5m switch from Dortmund.

Secondly, the club is in over €1bn of debt. They could only register new signing Ferran Torres once Samuel Umtiti had agreed to take a wage cut.

Chelsea could now pounce on the situation. Sport Witness, who cite French outlet L’Equipe, state the Blues are ‘pushing’ to land Dembele.

They are among the candidates to snap him up on a free transfer once his terms expire on July 1. Thomas Tuchel’s side are apparently monitoring the contract debacle ‘closely’.

