Xavi Simons sends Chelsea ‘clear’ message as Blues agree triple exit

Chelsea are progressing on all fronts for the signing of Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons is edging closer to joining Chelsea in a big summer deal, while the Blues are also working on a plethora of exits and have agreed to offload players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Chelsea have mainly focused on overhauling their attack this summer, having sold Noni Madueke and Joao Felix and also sent Jadon Sancho back to Manchester United. Chelsea have brought in Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to add extra threat to Enzo Maresca’s forward line.

The West London club have completed deals in other areas of the team, too. Jorrel Hato recently arrived from Ajax, while Djordje Petrovic, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Bashir Humphrey and Ishe Samuels-Smith have all departed.

Chelsea feel they still need two more attacking additions and have set their sights on RB Leipzig ace Simons alongside Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea want Garnacho to provide Gittens with competition on the left flank, while they feel Simons could shine in a number of roles from left wing to No 10.

As per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Simons has ‘made clear to Leipzig he wants Chelsea’, as he is pushing for the transfer to reach completion.

Chelsea are in advanced talks for the Dutch playmaker and have already agreed personal terms with him, as TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday.

Leipzig want £60million (€69m / $80m) for Simons and Chelsea are getting closer to striking a deal. It emerged on Friday that an agreement between the two sides is ‘almost done’.

Simons wants to leave Leipzig after they failed to qualify for any European competition and is prioritising a move to Stamford Bridge, having been impressed by Maresca’s project.

Signing the coveted 22-year-old will be another statement of intent as Chelsea look to win the Premier League after triumphing in both the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup.

Simons’ capture will be funded by the departures of players such as Dewsbury-Hall, Ugochukwu and Armando Broja.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Monday that Everton have opened talks for Dewsbury-Hall, and the two clubs have since agreed a deal.

Everton are due to pay an initial £25m for the English midfielder, while the transfer could eventually be worth £29m through bonuses.

Chelsea will also sell both Ugochukwu and Broja to newly-promoted Burnley. The Daily Mail suggest Chelsea could pocket around £20m for each.

Both players have been cleared to travel to Burnley and undergo their medicals as Chelsea ramp up the streamlining of their squad.

Chukwuemeka, Nkunku and Sterling could all leave Chelsea

Carney Chukwuemeka is another player not in Maresca’s plans and Borussia Dortmund are in negotiations over a permanent transfer for him.

Chukwuemeka made 17 appearances while on loan at Dortmund for the second half of last season and is keen to return.

19-year-old striker Marc Guiu will spend the season on loan at Sunderland to gain more Premier League experience, while Christopher Nkunku and Raheem Sterling have been put on the market.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Saturday that Chelsea are ready to drop Nkunku’s price tag in a bid to send him to Italy.

While TEAMtalk understands Fulham are big admirers of Sterling, who is available for an enticing £20m.

Centre-forward Nicolas Jackson was previously viewed as untouchable in the Chelsea squad, but that is no longer the case now that Delap and Pedro have arrived.

Chelsea will sell Jackson if a major bid comes in, as such a deal would give them yet more money to spend.

19-year-old winger Tyrique George is highly rated at Chelsea after coming through their academy, though he is looking to leave so he can pick up regular first-team minutes.

Leipzig have enquired about the teenager during talks with Chelsea over Simons. Chelsea would rather loan George out but a permanent exit is also possible.

