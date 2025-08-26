RB Leipzig provide Xavi Simons latest as Chelsea concerns grow

Another Red Bull chief has spoken about Xavi Simons after Chelsea were sent a message about the Dutch playmaker on Friday.

Chelsea have identified Simons and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho as key targets to sign before the transfer deadline on Monday. They are planning to use the money gained from Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson’s sales to fund moves for Simons and Garnacho.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with both Simons and Garnacho and are waiting for the right time to strike, particularly with the latter.

Enzo Maresca’s side know that Man Utd are desperate to sell Garnacho and believe the price will drop as the deadline gets closer.

Simons is providing harder to land, though. TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Chelsea face a race against time to bring the attacking midfielder to west London.

Leipzig are holding firm on Simons’ £70m price tag and this is causing Chelsea some issues.

After their 6-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich, Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer was asked about Chelsea’s talks for Simons. He replied: “As of today, Xavi will stay with us.

“We’ve always said that we make all decisions based on sporting and financial considerations, and that’s why Xavi is our player and why he played today.

“The transfer market is still open. You never know what’ll happen. I can’t guarantee that 100%. Everyone knows about his ambitions. He’s also told us that.

“There have certainly been a few exchanges [with Chelsea] in recent weeks. As we saw today, Xavi was in the starting line-up. So, there has been no agreement yet. And that’s why it will remain that way for now.”

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has now weighed in on the situation during an interview with German outlet Kicker.

Mintzlaff suggested Simons could stay at Leipzig for another year if Chelsea do not increase their offer soon.

“There are certainly discussions and interested parties, of course, but it has to be a good fit for all parties,” he said (via Metro).

“If that happens, then there could still be a departure.

“And if that doesn’t happen, then Xavi Simons is RB Leipzig’s player this season.”

Chelsea eyeing yet more attacking recruits

Chelsea have already been involved in a host of attacking deals this summer. Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro have all arrived at Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Armando Broja have been sold, and Nkunku, Jackson and Raheem Sterling could all follow them out of Chelsea.

Chelsea feel they still need to hand Maresca a new left winger to compete with Gittens, which is where Garnacho would come in.

Simons, meanwhile, is versatile and can operate as a No 10 or as a winger on either flank.

The 22-year-old is being eyed to provide cover for Cole Palmer. Pedro was previously touted for that role but he looks set to play as a centre-forward more often now that Chelsea have greenlit Jackson’s departure.

Xavi Simons boasts impressive stats