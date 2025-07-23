Chelsea ‘advancing in talks’ to sign ‘exceptional’ £60m ace before Arsenal, Tottenham

Chelsea are making progress as they push to sign Xavi Simons before rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, with trusted journalists Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg providing the latest on the attacking midfielder.

Simons finished last season with 11 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, with 10 of those goals coming in the Bundesliga. However, it was a largely disappointing season for his side RB Leipzig as they slipped down to seventh in the table.

Leipzig have therefore failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time since their promotion to the German top flight in 2016.

There will be big changes at the club this summer as players such as Simons and Benjamin Sesko want to leave so they can play in the Champions League and also take part in new challenges.

Simons is a prime candidate to move to the Premier League and Chelsea have put themselves at the front of the queue to snap him up.

Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea have begun talks with the forward’s camp as they try to forge an agreement on personal terms.

In an update, Plettenberg added that Leipzig have ‘been informed Chelsea want to sign Simons’. The two clubs are also in talks for Carney Chukwuemeka, who could head in the opposite direction.

In his follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg stated that a ‘verbal agreement between Simons and Chelsea is close, but not 100 per cent done’.

Romano has now provided his information on the situation, revealing that Chelsea are ‘advancing in talks with Simons on personal terms’.

The Netherlands star – who has been called an ‘exceptional’ player by former Red Bull chief Christoph Freund – is ‘keen on the move and open to joining’.

Chelsea ‘want to be fast’ so they can quickly enter into official talks with Leipzig and anticipate other clubs making moves.

Simons is expected to cost around £60million (€69m / $81m).

Chelsea get the jump on Arsenal, Tottenham

TEAMtalk revealed on June 3 that Chelsea had made contact for the player. Enzo Maresca’s side have already brought in Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens this summer but want another versatile attacker to join their ranks.

Simons is viewed as a great solution as he can shine as either a No 10 or left winger.

Other Premier League clubs are eyeing the 22-year-old, which is why Chelsea are moving so fast. It emerged over the weekend that Spurs have begun talks for him.

While Arsenal have registered their interest in Simons, too.

But The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that he views Chelsea as the most attractive destination out of his English suitors, and the move is edging closer to becoming a reality.

Simons has been impressed by Chelsea’s development under Maresca, as they have won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup in recent months while also qualifying for the Champions League.

Should he officially move to Stamford Bridge, then Simons would help to replace Christopher Nkunku, who has said yes to joining Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are in the midst of an attacking overhaul, with Jadon Sancho having been sent back to Manchester United and Noni Madueke having been sold to Arsenal.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s future is still uncertain, while Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson are some of the other forwards who could be sold.

Chelsea transfer news: Big exit claim; pursuit over

Meanwhile, reports in Spain suggest a top Chelsea star is eyeing a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea have been forced to give up on one of their summer transfer pursuits.

This has in turn resulted in Maresca placing his full trust in an under-fire starter.

