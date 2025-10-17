Chelsea to break transfer strategy with 2026 signing as statement deal analysed

Chelsea are planning to move away from their transfer strategy by signing an experienced midfielder next year, with TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones assessing one exciting link.

Since a Todd Boehly-led consortium bought Chelsea in May 2022, the club has focused on signing young stars such as Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto and Estevao Willian. Chelsea officials believe these players can develop as a group and challenge for glory at the very highest level once they reach their full potential.

While some transfers have gone wrong, Chelsea have got others right, particularly the £42.5m acquisition of Palmer. He was left frustrated by his lack of game time at Manchester City but has blossomed into Chelsea’s talisman since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez and Caicedo are two more of Chelsea’s top performers, though they did admittedly spend over £100m on each of them.

The capture of Estevao, an 18-year-old winger tipped to be Brazil’s next superstar, showed Chelsea’s aim of landing hugely talented teenagers before they head to other clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

But in recent weeks, Chelsea have been tipped to change tactic by pursuing an authoritative midfielder. Juventus’ Manuel Locatelli has been named as one option, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Al-Hilal was linked on Wednesday.

TEAMtalk soon explained why signing Milinkovic-Savic could be a mistake, but Chelsea are pushing for that type of addition regardless.

When asked about such speculation, Jones told TEAMtalk: “The Milinkovic-Savic link is interesting because there is a feeling that in 2026 they are looking to bring someone in who is a bit more experienced, a bit older than the usual profile they look at.

“I can not say that I have specifically heard that Milinkovic-Savic is the one they are going for, but he is someone that has been linked with them several times over the years, so it would not be a huge surprise if they have continued to track him.

“In terms of squad balance, I think it would make sense that they do look to bring someone in who can bring a sense of authority and composure to certain situations – most successful teams do have that sense of experience and leadership.

“Al-Hilal are looking to offer him new terms so I am wary of that aspect of these Chelsea rumours, but I imagine there will be further names mentioned over the coming months that fit this more senior bracket of player that will be considered moving forwards.”

READ NEXT 🔥 Stunning £75m Man City, Chelsea battle erupts for England star as Maresca reacts to brutal injury update

Chelsea plot bargain Milinkovic-Savic deal

Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos and Dario Essugo are the other central midfielders available to Enzo Maresca. But all three have had injury problems this season, and it emerged recently that Essugo will be out until January while he recovers from thigh surgery.

Returning to Milinkovic-Savic, reports in Italy state that Chelsea are keen on signing him via a free transfer.

The 30-year-old’s contract with Al-Hilal expires in June, giving him the chance to return to Europe.

There will be concerns about Milinkovic-Savic’s wage demands, as he is thought to be taking home €480,000 (£417k) a week in the Middle East.

But if Chelsea can convince him to take a serious pay cut then they could press ahead with a move.

Milinkovic-Savic was linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United on numerous occasions during his successful spell at Lazio.

He was prevented from completing a major move earlier in his career as Lazio president Claudio Lotito demanded far too much money in consecutive transfer windows.

Milinkovic-Savic has proven he can shine at a high level, though just how long Chelsea would get out of the Serbian before he starts to decline remains to be seen.

Chelsea news: Double target reveal

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have outlined Chelsea’s interest in two new targets.

We understand the BlueCo group, which owns Chelsea and Strasbourg, has begun monitoring a striker thriving in Denmark.

Plus, Chelsea are already in talks with an agent as they look to get the jump on Tottenham for a Brazilian’s signing.