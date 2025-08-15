The transfer of Xavi Simons to Chelsea will ramp up once Christopher Nkunku has been sold, with clarity emerging over where the Frenchman will head next.

Chelsea paid RB Leipzig £52million for Nkunku in July 2023. He was limited to just 14 appearances in his debut season at Stamford Bridge due to knee and hamstring injuries.

Nkunku was aiming to force his way into the Chelsea starting lineup last season and justify his big price tag. The forward, who can play as a No 10, left winger or striker, managed 15 goals and five assists in 48 matches.

He helped Chelsea to win the Europa Conference League and also finish fourth in the Premier League, qualifying them for this season’s Champions League.

Despite these achievements, Nkunku is frustrated with his situation at Chelsea as he is not a regular starter in the biggest games, largely due to the stunning form of Cole Palmer.

Chelsea have put Nkunku on the market as they know he wants to move on, while the Blues themselves aim to recoup funds.

Enzo Maresca’s side have identified Leipzig star Simons as the 27-year-old’s replacement, though Fabrizio Romano has now explained how both transfers are intertwined.

On X, formerly Twitter, Romano reports that Nkunku’s exit ‘will be crucial’ to the potential arrival of Simons.

Once Nkunku has been sold, Chelsea will ‘accelerate’ their move for Simons.

‘The plan has always been Nkunku and [Nicolas] Jackson out, Simons and [Alejandro] Garnacho in’, Romano adds.

In an earlier post, Romano revealed that Bayern Munich have started ‘initial talks’ with Chelsea for Nkunku. The deal is described as being ‘on’.

It emerged on Thursday that Bayern view Nkunku as an ‘ideal’ signing, given his versatility and prior experience in Germany.

Bayern need attacking recruits after losing players such as Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, and they have set their sights on Nkunku.

The Bavarians will need to offer Chelsea £35-40m (€41-46m) to forge an agreement for Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku out, Xavi Simons in

TEAMtalk revealed on July 22 that the former Bundesliga Player of the Season has already said yes to joining Bayern.

Returning to Simons, sources confirmed to us on July 30 that Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the Dutch playmaker.

The west London side have offered Leipzig players such as Nkunku and Tyrique George in an attempt to bring down Simons’ cost.

Leipzig, though, want a straight fee of around £60m (€70m) to sell.

Manchester City are reportedly plotting a ‘hijack’ to land Simons first, though Romano’s update suggests Chelsea are still in pole position for the 22-year-old.

In terms of the other moves Romano mentioned, Newcastle United are strongly considering making Jackson their replacement for Alexander Isak.

Plus, a Chelsea breakthrough for Garnacho is coming.

Chelsea transfers: City claim; Everton interest

