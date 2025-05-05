Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku’s desire to leave Stamford Bridge has been confirmed amid interest from a new Bundesliga club, while the Blues have also shortlisted three attackers.

Nkunku has managed 14 goals and five assists in 42 appearances for Chelsea this term. While that sounds like a fairly good record, the French striker has been left frustrated by his lack of minutes in the Premier League.

Only three of Nkunku’s 14 goals this season have come in the Premier League as he is behind the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Jadon Sancho in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Indeed, Nkunku has not managed more than 45 minutes in a league game since March 16, with the Europa Conference League being his main source of starts and goals.

The 27-year-old would ideally like to play as a No 10 behind Jackson, though he has little chance of displacing Palmer, Chelsea’s most important player.

After failing to leave Chelsea in January, Nkunku is determined to secure an exit over the summer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed there is ‘no doubt’ the player will move on from Stamford Bridge before next season.

Nkunku ‘has decided to leave Chelsea this summer’ and talks over his future are ‘ongoing’.

Another trusted source, Fabrizio Romano, has also spoken about the attacker’s impending exit on his YouTube channel.

“I already told you in March, in April and now in May the clear feeling of all parties involved is for Nkunku to leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window,” he said.

“Why? Because Nkunku is not finding the space he wants. Also because in terms of skills Nkunku is not exactly the kind of player needed for Enzo Maresca’s vision and ideas.

“Also because Nkunku wants to play on a regular basis and at Chelsea this is not happening apart from in the Conference League, but it’s about Premier League football, it’s about the really crucial games that Nkunku wants to play.

“So there is more than a strong possibility, almost a clear expectation for Christopher Nkunku to leave Chelsea in the summer window.

“There was some interest from Bayern in January, also some interest from Man Utd but only in case of a swap deal and nothing happened.

“Let’s see which other clubs will approach Chelsea for Nkunku but for sure he will be one to watch.”

Romano added: “My expectation is not to see Nkunku in a Chelsea shirt next season.”

Christopher Nkunku has plenty of suitors

TEAMtalk understands Bayer Leverkusen have recently joined the chase for Nkunku, setting up a potential transfer battle with rivals Bayern.

Sources have confirmed to us that Arsenal are considering a move for Nkunku, seeing him as a player who could thrive under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

Barcelona are also in the frame, while Liverpool have held talks with Nkunku’s representatives, too.

Romano confirmed last week that Chelsea are monitoring Morgan Rogers in case Aston Villa have to sell the 22-year-old to comply with PSR rules.

Rogers’ versatility means he could both replace Nkunku and provide Maresca with an extra option on the wing.

Villa have been tipped to demand as much as £100m for Rogers as he has enjoyed a superb season, though Chelsea will try to negotiate a lower price.

Chelsea’s ‘dream’ winger target is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, while they are also admirers of Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea spent £52m to sign Nkunku from RB Leipzig in June 2023, after he had picked up the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in 2021-22.

But Nkunku had an injury-hit debut season at Chelsea, and he has never really got going since.

Nkunku was aiming to live up to that £52m transfer fee this campaign, though Maresca clearly favours other players in attack.

