Fulham ‘revive talks’ for Chelsea star but second Blues deal collapses

Raheem Sterling could still leave Chelsea before the deadline

Fulham have reopened talks with Chelsea to sign Raheem Sterling, while Tyrique George’s prospective exit from Stamford Bridge has fallen through, according to a trusted source.

Sterling spent last season on loan at rivals Arsenal after falling down Enzo Maresca’s pecking order. The winger only managed one goal in 28 appearances for the Gunners, though.

Any hopes Sterling had of joining Arsenal permanently were quickly dashed, and he soon returned to west London.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 25 that Fulham were in pole position to sign Sterling after he had been put up for sale at £20million by Chelsea.

Fulham have not been able to reach an agreement with Chelsea since then, but the transfer is now back on the cards.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Fulham have ‘revived talks’ for Sterling as they look to bring in the experienced England international before the transfer deadline.

Fulham are also continuing talks with the entourage of Brazilian winger Kevin. The Cottagers have already agreed a club-record €42m (£36m) deal with Shakhtar Donetsk but still need Kevin’s final green light.

Romano has confirmed that AC Milan’s Samuel Chukwueze is another target for Fulham.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier on deadline day that Sterling is among six targets for Fulham. He wants to stay in London when leaving Chelsea, though Fulham will have to stretch their finances to meet his wage demands.

We also revealed on Monday morning that Sterling is one of seven players who could leave Chelsea before the 7pm deadline as the Blues streamline their bloated squad.

Tyrique George is another player who has been tipped to leave Chelsea this summer. The winger is open to a move so he can pick up more game time and continue his development.

Roma recently opened talks for George after being rejected by Jadon Sancho, who is set to join Aston Villa from Manchester United instead.

But according to Romano, George’s potential transfer to Roma is ‘currently off’ as the Italian club have ‘no agreement’ with Chelsea.

The Blues want €30m (£26m) plus a heavy sell-on clause to let George go as they believe the 19-year-old has great potential.

Roma are not willing to go that high, however. RB Leipzig and several Premier League clubs have also made contact for George.

Since then, it has emerged that Fulham have agreed to sign George for £22m plus a heavy sell-on clause, with his medical ‘underway in London’.

