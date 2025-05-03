Chelsea are in the mix for Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have held discussions as they try to sign Dutch star Jorrel Hato before Liverpool and Arsenal, with two sources providing updates on the player.

Hato may only be 19 years old, but he is already a regular starter at Eredivisie giants Ajax. The versatile defender can operate as a centre-half but has mainly been playing at left-back this season.

Hato has made 47 appearances and helped out his team with three goals and six assists. He earned crucial Europa League experience too before Ajax’s round of 16 exit to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The left-footed star is a fantastic ball-carrying defender who has great vision and is good at winning duels. He is viewed as one of the best young players in the Netherlands and could make a big move to the Premier League this summer.

Trusted Dutch journalist Mike Verweij has revealed on De Telegraaf’s Kick Off podcast that Chelsea have already opened ‘talks’ with Ajax technical director Alex Kroes over Hato’s potential signing.

Chelsea chiefs have held a ‘meeting’ with Kroes to discuss several Ajax players and Hato is among their favourite targets.

Sky Sports add that Chelsea are ‘seriously considering making a move to sign’ the teenager this summer.

Chelsea ‘very much admire’ Hato and have ‘long-standing interest’ in acquiring his services.

The Blues are hoping to sign at least one defender ahead of next season and it is possible that Hato could join alongside their top target Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth.

READ MORE 👉 Liverpool in shock talks for £52m Chelsea forward after Cole Palmer blow

Chelsea looking to win Jorrel Hato pursuit

Enzo Maresca’s side are aiming to get the jump on rivals Liverpool and Arsenal for Hato.

TEAMtalk revealed on March 25 that Arsenal have added the six-cap Netherlands international to their shortlist.

We understand that Liverpool made an approach for Hato’s services on April 14, too.

But now there is the prospect of the player heading to Stamford Bridge instead, in a move which would leave both Arsenal and Liverpool frustrated.

Chelsea are continuing their strategy of signing top young stars, even if the club’s fans would like more players with experience to join.

Chelsea see Hato as a hugely talented youngster and believe he has the potential to become an elite Premier League defender.

Chelsea transfers: Striker ‘approach’; ‘dream’ winger target

In addition to defensive recruits, Chelsea are also in the market for a new centre-forward and left winger.

They have made an ‘approach’ for a Premier League striker in case a different deal breaks down.

Plus, Fabrizio Romano has named Chelsea’s ‘dream’ option for the left flank.

Chelsea quiz: Higher or lower?