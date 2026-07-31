Trevoh Chalobah’s Chelsea future hangs in the balance for another summer with continued interest from Como, although the defender has had plenty of false dawns before at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old centre-back finds himself surplus to requirements under new manager Xabi Alonso, who has publicly stated a preference for a streamlined defensive core of just “four or five” players.

Chelsea’s recent £52 million capture of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace has swollen the ranks to around ten players who can play centre-back, placing academy graduate Chalobah firmly on the transfer list alongside Benoît Badiashile and Axel Disasi. The club values the England international at approximately £30-35m.

Serie A outfit Como, guided by former Blues star Cesc Fàbregas, remain the frontrunners. The ambitious Italian side, set for a debut Champions League season, have lodged successive bids since late June.

Initial offers in the region of £23m were dismissed, with more recent improved packages of around £26m plus add-ons also falling short of Chelsea’s firm demands of £30m plus £5m in bonuses.

Discussions appeared to stall following a meeting on 26 July after a third proposal was rejected by Chelsea, who also have Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Mamadou Sarr as centre-half options.

Yet TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that contact has been re-established, with the possibility of a further bid still on the table. Chalobah is keen on the move, living in Italy and playing for Fabregas.

He still has two years on his current deal, plus a club option for an additional season, making any departure pure profit for the Blues.

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Chalobah’s summer was already disrupted by a late World Cup call-up. Drafted into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad as cover for the injured Tino Livramento, he abandoned a planned American holiday and spent most of the tournament on the bench.

England claimed third place, and Chalobah’s sole contribution was a brief stoppage-time cameo in the 6-4 play-off win against France on 18 July.

Still absent from Chelsea’s pre-season camp after international commitments, the defender’s summer remains uncertain with Como pushing to land him.

A permanent exit to Como or competition with another team is Chelsea’s preferred option, with the Blues open to selling him to any club for the right price.

Incidentally, Chalobah has had a rocky couple of years at Chelsea. He was deemed surplus to requirements in 2024, before joining Crystal Palace on loan in the 2024/25 campaign.

When the Blues were struck by injuries, the defender was recalled from his loan, prompting uproar by football fans over how he was being treated. Now, it seems, he is not wanted by his boyhood club again.

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