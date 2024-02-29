Exit-linked Chelsea star defies board with shock stance on future after devastating verdict

Trevoh Chalobah wants to stay at Chelsea and is gutted the club consider him to be for sale ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Chalobah’s future has been up for question in the two most recent transfer windows, after he rejected a move to Nottingham Forest last summer and then was linked with an exit again in January, but as TEAMtalk explained towards the end of the month, no movement was ultimately to be expected.

Chalobah missed most of the first half of the season due to injury, which was a key concern that put some clubs off moving for him in January, as was Chelsea’s asking price.

However, bids are expected once again for the centre-back in the summer transfer window.

Members of the Chelsea board still see Chalobah as someone they can sell for pure profit, since he is a product of their own academy.

In February, Chalobah has made his first three appearances under Mauricio Pochettino, taking his overall tally for the club up to 66.

But sources have told TEAMtalk that Chalobah believes he should be considered more as he aims to establish his place in the pecking order.

Chalobah fighting for Chelsea future

With that in mind, the 24-year-old could be set to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge, somewhat like Conor Gallagher who also prefers to stay at Chelsea even though they could sell him for pure profit.

And whereas Gallagher only has a contract until 2025, which adds a degree of uncertainty to his situation, Chalobah has a deal with Chelsea that still lasts until 2028 (and there is even an option for that to be extended for another year).

He has been in the Chelsea system since joining their academy in 2007, taking in loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient along the way, and still seems resistant to the idea of leaving the Blues for good.

That’s despite the wide range of clubs that have considered him historically. For example, just in January we heard of interest from Roma, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Napoli, to name but a few.

The club Chalobah envisages himself playing for, though, is still Chelsea.

