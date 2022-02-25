Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah wants a team-mate to pen a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, amid interest from several European giants.

Chalobah is a product of Chelsea’s famed academy. He had loan spells at Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient before making his Blues debut in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Villarreal.

The centre-back then made his Premier League debut on the opening day of the current campaign. He found himself on the scoresheet as Thomas Tuchel’s side beat Crystal Palace 3-0.

Chalobah faces plenty of competition for a starting spot. Tuchel has the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva at his disposal.

But the 22-year-old is making a big impression in west London and could earn a starting berth once Silva retires, which is likely to be in the next few seasons.

Chalobah has now revealed the impact of Rudiger on his confidence, while also urging the Germany international to sign a new Chelsea deal.

“When I was training with [former Chelsea boss] Antonio Conte that season I was in and out,” Chalobah told The Athletic.

“Toni’s from Sierra Leone as well, where I’m from, and when he first came my brother [Fulham midfielder Nathaniel] told him to look after me.

“I used to go round his house, we’d chill, and every time I came over for training he’d get hold of me and help me.

“He was the only one that season who believed in me and told me to keep going. The next year I went on loan and ended up going on loan three times, and after every season he kept telling me, ‘Keep going, keep going. I know you’re good enough to play for this football club’.

“He kept me going and was a massive part of it.”

When asked if he wanted Rudiger to stay at the club, Chalobah gave a simple answer – ‘yes’.

Rudiger is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, although Chelsea are confident of tying him down to fresh terms.

Thomas Tuchel provides squad update

Prior to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Tuchel told reporters about the status of his squad.

“We had training today with everyone on the pitch except for Ben Chilwell, which is brilliant news,” Tuchel said. “This is pretty much it. Both [Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech] ok since today.

“Everybody joined team training from the first to the last minute. No reactions but positive reactions. I hope it stays like this. We have another training session tomorrow and then we have Sunday.”

Tuchel also spoke about whether Kai Havertz had done enough to start up front, ahead of Romelu Lukaku. “A clear yes,” the German added. “Does this mean he has to start and will start, no. We will decide later.

“We have to decide what characters we want to fill the positions but he has done enough in the last few weeks. Yes.”

