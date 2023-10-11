Triple Chelsea exit gathers pace as report claims ruthless Pochettino will shove unwanted trio into January exits

Mauricio Pochettino is to further streamline his Chelsea squad with a report naming two other players alongside Trevoh Chalobah who are finished at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine coach endured a bit of a bumpy start to life at Chelsea after collecting just one win from their first six Premier League games of the season. Incredibly, that led to some suggestions that Pochettino’s job was already on the line with co-owner Todd Boehly not always the most patient of men when it comes to results.

That miserable run of results included home defeats to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, while a scrappy goalless draw at struggling Bournemouth did little to ease the mood.

However, Pochettino was always likely to have time on his side for now and there was always a belief at Stamford Bridge that once the manager got to know his squad – and likewise, the players their new coach’s methods – that an upturn in results would follow.

To that end, Chelsea have now recorded three straight wins in all competitions, with a 4-1 thumping at Burnley lifting Chelsea up to 11th.

And while the international break has perhaps come at a bad time for his players, confidence will be high that Chelsea can continue their fine form when the season resumes with a tough test against title-hunting Arsenal on October 21.

However, Pochettino is also putting plans in place for more squad changes in the January window. And while the club will perhaps tone down the outrageous spending that has seen Boehly spend a collective £1bn in his three transfer windows so far, there will be room for some departures from the club.

Trevoh Chalobah joined by forgotten man in leaving Chelsea

First through the exit door will be Chalobah, who we exclusively revealed last week had been told by Pochettino he was free to leave in January and amid reports Bayern Munich were readying a £25m approach that would see the player reunite with Thomas Tuchel.

However, the homegrown defender will not be the last defender to depart and the Daily Express suggests that two other players who have struggled to make an impact under Pochettino will also be shown the door.

And next to depart Stamford Bridge will be forgotten defender Malang Sarr, whom Pochettino, embarrasssingly, appeared not to know who he was when questioned about the player over the summer.

Sarr joined the Blues on a free transfer from Nice in summer 2020.

However, the former France U21 man has made just 21 appearances for the Blues across all competitions in that time, spending time on loan at both FC Porto and Monaco.

But while both sides have had options to make his deal permanent, the pair have both overlooked that chance with Sarr left to kick his heels back at Stamford Bridge.

Now, however, he could be allowed to move with a return to France likely in a cut-price deal after failing to feature once for Pochettino.

Chelsea’s £60m flop also set for January exit

Marc Cucurella, meanwhile, has also endured a miserable time at Stamford Bridge, albeit for entirely-different reasons. The £60m signing from Brighton found himself used on the left-side of a three-man central defence last season; a position that did not get the best out of him.

After a loan move to Manchester United came close before ultimately being aborted, with the Red Devils ultimately rejecting the chance to make the move permanent, Cucurella was left facing an uncertain future at the club with Ben Chilwell and Ian Maatsen both seemingly ahead of him at left-back.

And with Pochettino also using Levi Colwill at left-back ahead of him, Cucurella has found himself starting in the unfamilar position of right-back in recent matches.

Pochettino has done his best to assure the Spaniard he is still part of his plans, telling him recently: “I wasn’t involved [in talks about him leaving] but he’s our player and I’ve been clear: he has chances, he can play.

“Marc is going to work hard. It’s really clear. He’s in our plan and if he deserves to play, he will play.”

However, it’s claimed that despite those words, Chelsea are still open to the 25-year-old’s exit if a suitable proposal comes their way.

To that end, a return to former club Brighton might not be entirely surprising, while the chance to return to LaLiga cannot be overlooked. One thing for certain, however, is that Chelsea can expect to take a huge financial hit on the one-time capped Spain international if he does leave the club on a permanent deal.

