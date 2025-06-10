Enzo Maresca is set to miss out on Chelsea targets - for now

Chelsea look primed for an incredibly frustrating Club World Cup transfer deadline day as moves to add three more players to Enzo Maresca’s squad all look unlikely before the 7pm BST cut-off point, with one already definitely off.

The Blues had been hoping to strike deals for Milan keeper Mike Maignan, Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Hugo Ekitike on Tuesday in order for all three players to be registered to play in the group stage of the competition being held in the United States.

Chelsea are due to face Los Angeles FC, Flamengo and ES Tunis in Group D of a tournament that runs from June 14 to July 13.

However, it looks like they will be without Gittens despite making an improved bid for the Dortmund winger, who spent some time at Stamford Bridge as a youngster.

A report from the Daily Mail states that the Blues have improved their latest offer to €50million (£42m), having previously seen a £29.5m bid rejected by the Bundesliga outfit.

Time is running out to get the deal done though, although Gittens has made it clear that he wants a return to west London at some point this summer – if it cannot get done for the Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has also confirmed that a deal for Ekitike has collapsed with no full agreement or offer made by Chelsea to Frankfurt.

The Stamford Bridge outfit had been exploring a deal for Ekitike in recent weeks to add the Frenchman to their forward line, despite the recent addition of Liam Delap. However, Frankfurt’s demands of around €100 million have proven to make the move a non-starter.

Talks are expected to continue into the summer between all parties, although Liverpool are also extremely keen on the player and could end up striking a deal of their own while Chelsea are in the US.

Maignan deal dead in the water – for now

Another proposed deal for Milan stopper Maignan is definitely off for now after Chelsea called off their plans to sign the player after the two parties failed to agree on a deal.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has shared the reasons behind the failure, while TEAMtalk can reveal why the move could still be salvaged later in the window.

With the France goalkeeper’s contract expiring next summer, the 29-year-old has made it clear he is not willing to sign an extension and is open to another challenge elsewhere.

With Milan missing out on European football altogether next season, the Rossoneri are in no position to turn down offers for Maignan this summer.

Talks over a move to Stamford Bridge were initiated last week, with our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealing the 32-times capped France star was eager to make the move to London and had green-lit the prospective transfer.

But, posting on X, Romano wrote: “Mike Maignan deal now OFF between Chelsea and AC Milan. Chelsea not willing to meet Milan price, deal not proceeding in time for Club World Cup as Chelsea won’t pay ‘CWC tax’.

To that end, Chelsea’s offer for Maignan was understood to have topped out at €18m (£15.2m, $20.5m), while Milan – aware of Chelsea’s wish to conclude a deal before jetting off to America – holding out for €25m (£21.4m, $29m).

As a result, Romano added: “CFC mantain full trust in Petrović, Sánchez, Jorgensen + talent Mike Penders for GK role.”

However, despite Romano’s claim that Chelsea will keep the faith with their current goalkeepers, we understand the Blues remain very much keen to land Maignan and could still pursue the deal at a later date.

