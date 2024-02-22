The truth about Mykhaylo Mudryk: Chelsea stance on early exit and reasons for lacklustre form revealed

Chelsea have brought in a number of youngsters that they believe will become some of the best players on the planet in the future.

One of those is winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was at the centre of an intense transfer battle between Chelsea and Arsenal when they both pushed to sign him last summer.

The Blues eventually won the race for his signature, snapping up Mudryk in a deal worth £88.5 million (including add-ons).

The start to life in London was not easy for the 23-year-old with war breaking out in Ukraine, with the world hooked to images of destruction in his homeland.

TEAMtalk sources close have pointed to this as something that people underestimate in terms of the impact on Mudryk.

It made settling down at his new club difficult and given he is a reserved and quiet character, perhaps that has not shown in the public eye.

Reports that he has been told “he doesn’t have a football brain” have been fundamentally and emphatically shut down by TEAMtalk sources close to the player and Chelsea.

There is still a belief that he can become the world-class talent that the club paid the big money for in January 2023.

Chelsea stance on Mudryk exit revealed

Mudryk is under no illusions that he needs to turn his poor form around quickly as pressure builds and fans become unconvinced by his abilities.

There is also interest in the winger’s signature from a number of clubs around Europe.

However, a deal is not easy to do due to the fact Chelsea will want a substantial fee to recoup the £62 million fee paid upfront for the Ukraine international.

The Blues are unlikely to receive that fee at this stage and TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm that a loan exit has also been dismissed by the club.

Bayern Munich made an approach to loan Mudryk in January but the conversation was immediately shut down by Chelsea, who had no intention of allowing him to leave on a temporary basis.

There is a possibility that Chelsea could change their stance on a loan deal in the summer, but for now, Mudryk is a key part of the Chelsea squad and knows he’s under pressure to show why the club paid so much money for him.

