Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has urged Andreas Christensen to “walk the talk” over his contract after showing willingness to sign a new deal.

The Blues’ defence is a key area of concern for the Blues as regards their star players’ contracts. Indeed, Antonio Rudiger’s situation continues to attract increased attention amid his stellar performances.

The German’s contract runs out at the end of the season and it remains unclear if he will renew. However, fellow centre-back Christensen finds himself in the same position.

His lack of game time compared to Rudiger has meant that his situation has not been as centre-stage an issue.

Nevertheless, Tuchel has insisted that the Denmark international, who is only 25, can have a big future at Stamford Bridge.

“I have no good news. My understanding weeks ago was that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club,” the manager told a press conference.

“And that’s why, for me, it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it. But we are waiting a long time now for confirmation. And it is on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch.

“He needs to act now off the pitch, and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea, he tells us that he wants to stay and be a big part.

Chelsea, Manchester City chasing Benfica's Darwin Nunez Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, with more updates on Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

“I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done yet here. His career here is, by far, not finished, [he] can still develop and be big, big player.

“But, like I said, it’s on him, it’s on him. We want the commitment and hopefully we will get it.”

The Guardian reports that Chelsea believed Christensen was close to signing a new four-year deal. However, those discussions reached an impasse.

More recently, Chelsea came back with a three-year offer. However, talks have stalled again and frustration is growing.

Tuchel denies Saul, Chelsea claim

One player whose future looks to be away from Chelsea is midfielder Saul Niguez. The Atletico Madrid star joined on loan in the summer but has barely featured.

Reports in November claimed that Tuchel did not request the Spaniard’s signing and that the move was a ‘favour’ for Saul’s agent.

However, Tuchel said: “A club signing? No, we don’t do this. Until now we didn’t do club signings and coach’s signings.

Tottenham and Arsenal firmly in running to raid Serie A for deadly striker

“We do signings because we decide together because we believe it’s a good pick and a good addition to the squad, and this was exactly the case.”

Tuchel added that he and his Chelsea coaches need to “understand” Saul better and the “unique” attributes he can offer to the team, which the manager admitted is “not so easy”.