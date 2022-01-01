Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been given a major boost after Real Madrid reportedly cooled their interest in Antonio Rudiger.

The centre-back is out of contract in June and can sort out a pre-contract agreement with another club this month. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been hot on his trail for a while now.

So much so that Chelsea have been looking at potential Rudiger replacements. PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe and Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus are two options.

All signs have pointed to Spain for the 28-year-old, although that may no longer be the case.

Goal, who cite reports coming out of Spain, provide an update on the German’s future. They claim Rudiger’s agent has been in contact with Madrid officials.

However, Los Blancos have been put off by the player’s huge wage demands. He also wants a monumental signing on bonus, according to the report, making Madrid ‘feel used’.

Madrid are unwilling to meet his demands, which could see them pull out of the transfer race.

They will instead prioritise a new contract for Eder Militao. The Brazilian defender will be offered a long-term deal worth €8.5m each year.

The news is likely to put Chelsea in the driving seat as they aim to tie Rudiger down. Reports claim he wants a new challenge, but Madrid distancing themselves from proceedings gives Tuchel a huge boost.

The Blues will still have to fend off two Champions League rivals. Bayern want to take Rudiger back to Germany, while PSG are also in the frame.

The star has made 174 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Roma in 2017. He has helped the Blues to win four trophies – the FA Cup, Europa League, UCL and European Super Cup.

Tuchel reacts to Chelsea star’s comments

Meanwhile, Tuchel has responded to the recent comments from striker Romelu Lukaku.

During an interview with Sky Italia, Lukaku said he was ‘not happy’ with his situation at Stamford Bridge. The goalscorer also revealed his desire to return to Inter one day.

Tuchel said on Friday: “We don’t like it, of course, because it brings noise that we don’t need and is not helpful.

“But on the other side, we don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is.

“You know very well how it is, it’s very easy to take lines out of context, to shorten lines to make headlines, then realise later it’s not so bad or what he meant.

“But let’s be honest, we don’t like it, because it’s noise we don’t need, we need a calm environment.

“I don’t feel him unhappy; I feel the exact opposite. If you ask me yesterday morning, I would say he is absolutely fine.

“But if there is something to discuss, it’s behind closed doors, for sure.”

