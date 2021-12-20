Thomas Tuchel has urged Chelsea to back him in January after losing faith in a recent signing, and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is in his crosshairs, per a report.

The Blues have suffered a startling dip in form over the last two months. The Blues have won just three of their last eight league matches in a run that has ceded control of the title race to Manchester City. Key to their downturn has undoubtedly been a wave of injuries afflicting Tuchel’s midfield.

N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all missed matches through injury or Covid.

Saul Niguez could have eased the burden, though the Atletico loanee has largely been overlooked.

Indeed, Saul has only made five league appearances this term and is yet to play more than 45 minutes in an appearance.

He finally showed signs of life on Sunday with a fine cameo from the bench helping to stabilise Chelsea in their 0-0 stalemate with Wolves. However, according to Tódófíchejas, Tuchel has seen enough already.

They state that Saul has ‘lost the full confidence’ of Tuchel. As a result, it’s looking increasingly unlikely the option to turn his loan move permanent won’t be triggered.

Neves wanted, but Wolves will resist

What’s more, the outlet state Tuchel is already eyeing January upgrades, and Wolves’ Neves is on his radar.

The report writes Tuchel has ‘demanded’ Chelsea increase his selection options next month. Neves could be targeted, though the obvious drawback of his €45m valuation is duly acknowledged.

Neves, 24, again showed he is a capable and classy performer in the clash with Chelsea on Sunday. Pundit Paul Merson recently revealed precisely why Chelsea need a player like Neves in their ranks.

He has regularly drawn links to top six sides since Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League. However, the Molineux club have always resisted the idea of moving Neves on.

The article states Wolves would again try to rebuff a Chelsea approach if one came. That will ensure Tuchel will have a fight on his hands next month.

Tottenham making big push for Chelsea favourite

Meanwhile, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly prepared to splash out ‘huge’ wages in an effort to convince Antonio Rudiger to swap west London for north London.

Football Insider claims that Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is working hard on a deal to land the imposing Germany centre-back. On the agenda is a free transfer at the end of the season.

Signing the 28-year-old would be a massive coup for Tottenham. That rings especially true with especially with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG also chasing his signature.

However, to get their man they will have to break the bank in terms of wages. Players that move on free transfers do tend to demand greater salaries and signing-on bonuses. That is what Tottenham will have to do to agree to snap up Rudiger.

Levy and Paratici also have to deal with the fact that foreign clubs can agree a pre-contract with the defender from January.

Real have long been touted as Rudiger’s preferred destination. However, Football Insider claims that Tottenham are hoping the combination of Paratici and Antonio Conte can convince the player to remain in England.

