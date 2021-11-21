Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been hit by a devastating transfer blow, with Mason Mount growing increasingly ‘frustrated’ by his treatment at Chelsea.

The England star had become a key player under Frank Lampard before the Blues legend was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. The German also relied on Mount, making him a first-choice member of the side that won the Champions League trophy last term.

But in Tuchel’s first full campaign at the helm, Mount has found himself slipping down the pecking order.

He started the first three Premier League games of the season before being benched for the win over Aston Villa. He was then hauled off at half-time in a tactical change during the victory at Tottenham.

Since that Spurs match, the 22-year-old has started just two of Chelsea’s last seven top-flight outings.

His hat-trick against Norwich are the only goals he has scored in any competition this season. Mount has also only registered two assists.

Thiago Silva wants Chelsea to sign Real Madrid's Eder Militao Thiago Silva is said to want Chelsea to sign Real Madrid's Eder Militao, with more news on Antonio Rudiger and Edinson Cavani.

With the midfielder struggling for form, Tuchel opted to give other players a chance to shine.

However, that decision has had a negative impact on Mount, with the Daily Star claiming the player is feeling ‘underappreciated’ at Stamford Bridge. That is in direct comparison to how other top stars at the club are treated.

Rodgers and Zidane lead the race to replace Solskjaer

Mount unhappy with Chelsea treatment

The report adds that Mount feels he is being treated like a youth player, with the Star’s source going further.

They said: “Mason is a top lad and thought of well within Chelsea, and is popular with the team. But he isn’t feeling appreciated anymore.

“He’s been at Chelsea since he was a tiny lad. But despite coming up through the academy, he doesn’t feel like he gets the same treatment or recognition as players bought in for big money.”

The Star adds that Mount would be ‘prepared to leave’ if his issues are not settled quickly.

He still has nearly three years remaining on his existing contract, meaning Chelsea could command a sizeable fee if they opted to sell.

However, that is not said to be in the thoughts of Tuchel, who rates Mount very highly. He just needs the player to get back to the form that previously made him so important to the club.

READ MORE: Tuchel clears the air with firm statement on exit-linked Chelsea star