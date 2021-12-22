Tuchel plan to create imposing triple Chelsea threat with £72m bid surfaces

A £72m Chelsea bid for Marquinhos that would have presented Blues boss Thomas Tuchel with his dream scenario has been revealed by a French report.

The undoubted strength of Chelsea in the Tuchel era has been their defence. The Blues were watertight as they marched towards Champions League glory last season.

Until recently, Chelsea’s rearguard had remained the envy of most within the league. However, an alarming lack of clean sheets in November and December coincided with dropped points that has seen Chelsea lose ground in the title race.

But with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic back from injury, the Blues will now have a stable platform to shield their defence.

Tuchel will again be hoping the likes of Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta can underpin a strong second half to the season.

However, according to French outlet L’Equipe, that defensive trio is not the one Tuchel had in mind over the summer.

PSG rejected £72m Marquinhos bid

Via CaughtOffside, it’s stated Chelsea reportedly lodged a £72m bid to sign PSG centre-half Marquinhos.

The offer was swiftly rejected by the Parisians in the summer who were understandably unwilling to lose their club captain.

Tuchel previously described Marquinhos as ‘Ballon d’Or level’ and is extremely familiar with the Brazilian. Marquinhos developed into an elite performer during Tuchel’s time in Paris. While there, he formed a solid partnership with current Chelsea favourite, Thiago Silva.

Real Madrid want Premier League defenders Rudiger and Gomez Real Madrid need centre back help with Antonio Rudiger and Joe Gomez targets. Opens up opportunities for Chelsea and Liverpool

Per the report, Tuchel sought to reunite the Brazilian pair at Stamford Bridge and play them alongside Rudiger in his dream defensive trio.

Unfortunately for Tuchel, PSG were unwilling to play ball.

Azpilicueta intentions over new contract emerge

Meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta has made his intentions clear in what will be a welcome piece of good news in a problem position.

The Blues are facing something of a crisis at centre-back next season. Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract in the summer. While common sense would dictate not all four will leave, Chelsea have begun ramping up approaches for potential replacements.

Chelsea are understood to harbour hopes of securing the futures of each of the quartet. However, in just over a week’s time, they will all be free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs.

Rudiger and Azpilicueta have drawn the most concrete links with foreign suitors. Real Madrid have made overtures towards Rudiger, while Barcelona boss Xavi is targeting Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta’s desire to feature for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was recently cited as a reason why he may push for an exit. Given Barcelona’s problems at right-back, Azpilicueta would be assured of more regular minutes at the Camp Nou.

However, according to The Athletic, Azpilicueta has laid out his intentions to stay at Stamford Bridge. Via the Daily Mail, the veteran wishes to ‘extend his stay’ and ‘continue to fight for his place’ in Tuchel’s side.

With Chelsea and Azpilicueta both seemingly singing from the same hymn sheet, a contract extension should be an inevitability.

READ MORE: Tuchel sweating as club urged to ‘break the bank’ for £60m Chelsea star