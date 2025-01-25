Chelsea ‘offer’ two stars to Everton in exchange for loan termination

Everton are aiming to end Armando Broja’s loan early, though Chelsea want them to take another of their unwanted players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka, it has been claimed.

After spending the second half of last term on loan at Fulham, Broja joined Everton on a season-long loan last summer. However, the centre-forward has only made six appearances for Everton so far and is yet to score for the club.

Broja struggled with an Achilles problem from August to December before being stretched off with an ankle injury during the FA Cup third round win over Peterborough United on January 9.

Returning Everton boss David Moyes has revealed Broja will be out for up to three months while he recovers.

It is the latest injury blow for the 23-year-old after he was out of action between December 2022 and September 2023 due to an ACL tear.

According to the Daily Mirror, Everton are gunning to send Broja back to Chelsea to free up a loan slot and allow them to sign a more reliable striker.

Chelsea, though, are unwilling to simply accept Broja back early, and want Everton to take either Dewsbury-Hall or Chukwuemeka on loan in return.

The midfielders are free to leave Stamford Bridge this month as they are not in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Everton are now weighing up which player to sign out of Dewsbury-Hall or Chukwuemeka. Both players are of interest to Moyes as they have Premier League experience.

As mentioned though, Everton’s priority is to bolster their attack, rather than improve the midfield.

DIVE DEEPER – FIVE Chelsea stars who could leave before January window slums shut: West Ham, Everton targets, neglected defender…

Dewsbury-Hall, Chukwuemeka weighing up options

Dewsbury-Hall was hoping to shine at Chelsea after following Maresca to West London from Leicester City. He cost Chelsea £30million (€35.6m / $37.5m) when joining last summer but has barely featured in the league, with cup competitions such as the Europa Conference League and League Cup his main sources of game time.

TEAMtalk revealed on January 10 that ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter is considering reuniting with Dewsbury-Hall and Ben Chilwell at West Ham United. The Irons have yet to make their move however, giving Everton the chance to land Dewsbury-Hall first.

Chukwuemeka is on the radars of both Napoli and AC Milan. Napoli have attempted to sign him on a permanent basis but have yet to match Chelsea’s £30m valuation. As with Dewsbury-Hall, Everton are now in a good position to sign Chukwuemeka first.

Chukwuemeka broke through at Aston Villa before heading to Chelsea in a £20m (€23.8m / $25m) deal in August 2022.

The 21-year-old has great potential but is unlikely to fulfil it at Chelsea as Maresca would rather use the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in midfield when those players are fit.

READ NEXT: Chelsea ‘agree deal’ to sign promising striker, as talks for Serie A midfielder shut down

Chelsea transfers: Stunning swap; exit latest

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg states that Manchester United are ‘serious’ about signing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

United are in ‘direct contact’ with Chelsea and there is even the possibility of Nkunku swapping places with Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea are pushing to make Garnacho their latest winger signing amid uncertainty surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk’s long-term future. The Ukrainian has been provisionally banned after failing a drugs test and is now waiting for the result of his B sample.

Cesare Casadei is a player who has been tipped to leave Chelsea alongside Nkunku.

Torino are hoping to sign Casadei before Lazio, though both Italian clubs are struggling to meet Chelsea’s demands.

TEAMtalk understands Feyenoord have shown interest in the midfielder too, though they have been put off by the fact Chelsea want €25m (£21m / $26.3m).

Chelsea quiz – two clubs before