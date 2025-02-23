Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez are both at risk of being replaced by Chelsea this summer as their mistakes have left Enzo Maresca and the Blues hierarchy with ‘a real problem’, according to one Sky Sports pundit.

Chelsea have signed a host of goalkeepers since a Todd Boehly-led consortium completed their takeover of the club in May 2022. Sanchez, Jorgensen and Mike Penders are just some of the keepers on Chelsea’s books.

Sanchez has been Maresca’s first-choice keeper for the majority of the season, while Jorgensen has had to rely on cup competitions for game time.

Jorgensen has impressed in the Europa Conference League and this has seen him step up into Maresca’s Premier League starting eleven recently.

The 22-year-old is capable of some great saves and is better with the ball at his feet than Sanchez.

However, Jorgensen was guilty of a bad mistake on Saturday, letting Marco Asensio’s shot go underneath him and ultimately handing Aston Villa all three points via a 2-1 victory.

Jorgensen has been billed as the answer to Chelsea’s problems in goal, but he could end up being just as unreliable as Sanchez.

On Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp reacted to the mistake by saying: “He won’t want to see that again, it’s awful goalkeeping. They’ve left themselves with a real problem, because they’ve both made mistakes.

“He’s got a lot of time to see it. I mean, it’s horrible for him. It’s one of those, everyone makes mistakes but when it’s a goalkeeper it’s so much worse.”

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea dip back into the market to sign another new shot-stopper this summer. The Blues have been linked with keepers such as Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel, Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher and Lucas Chevalier of Lille in recent months.

Alternatively, Chelsea could fast track Penders into a more senior role in the squad. The Belgian is only 19 years old and is currently on loan at Genk but is thought to have top-class potential.

Djordje Petrovic is another keeper in Chelsea’s setup, and he has already played 31 times for the Blues. Petrovic is currently on loan at sister club Strasbourg though and it is unclear whether he will return to the fold at Chelsea.

