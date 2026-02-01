Chelsea have reportedly submitted a verbal offer for highly-rated Nantes centre-back Tylel Tati, as Liam Rosenior’s side face competition from Liverpool for top defensive target, Jeremy Jacquet.

The Blues have made strengthening their defence a priority and have already recalled two centre-backs – Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr – from loans with Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg, respectively.

Anselmino could now be sent out on loan again, immediately, to Rosenior’s former club, Strasbourg, to replace Sarr, as insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to target new defenders, and according to French outlet L’Equipe, 18-year-old Nantes star Tati is firmly on their radar.

The report claims that Chelsea have ‘ indicated an intention to submit an official offer of around €30million (£26m / $35.6m) for Tati’, though the formal bid is yet to arrive.

The plan would be to loan Tati back to Nantes for the remainder of the season – but it’s stated that the French side have rejected Chelsea’s approach.

Tati has started 18 of Nantes’ last 20 matches and they are fighting to keep hold of him, so Chelsea look set to be frustrated.

Chelsea could miss out on TWO targets amid Jacquet talks

Meanwhile, Chelsea remain locked in talks for the signing of another exciting young centre-back, 20-year-old Rennes star Jacquet.

The French club want at least €60m (£52m / $71m) for Jacquet, and could demand as much as €65m (£56m / $77m) for a mid-season sale.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on Saturday that Chelsea are stepping up talks for the Frenchman and are seriously considering meeting his price tag.

However, Liverpool are also pushing to seal a deal before the deadline.

They too are in negotiations with Rennes and could submit a formal offer in the coming hours.

Jacquet had previously told those close to him that he was keen on joining Chelsea, but the player’s stance could change.

Chelsea are therefore at risk of missing out on TWO defensive targets as the winter transfer window nears its end – but they are still hopeful they can win the race for Jacquet.

