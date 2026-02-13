A midfielder that Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not deem good enough for his side and decided to sell has now come onto the radar of Chelsea, with a report revealing how much he would cost the Blues to sign in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool splashed the cash in the summer of 2025 and made the major signings of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez, among others. The defending Premier League champions also had outgoings last summer, most notably that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid despite repeatedly being offered a new deal by the Reds.

Tyler Morton also left Liverpool last summer, joining Lyon in a £15million (€17.2m, $20.5m) deal.

The defensive midfielder came through the Liverpool academy and played 14 times for the first team, providing one assist.

Morton, who had loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, was highly rated by Jurgen Klopp, but the German’s successor at Liverpool, Slot, did not fancy him.

In an interview with Le Progres back in September 2025, Morton said that “Jurgen Klopp was the best coach for my development” and noted: “With Arne Slot, I didn’t play as much as I wanted, even though I was ready. It was his decision, and I took it calmly, but I had to find another path. He was very open and very honest with me at the end of last season.”

Morton has been a star for Lyon, with the former Liverpool defensive midfielder scoring two goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

According to Sports Boom, Chelsea are among the clubs that are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Morton.

Chelsea have scouted the former Liverpool midfielder in at least four different matches over the past month.

Liam Rosenior, who was appointed the Chelsea manager in January, will be fully aware of Morton’s performances at Lyon, given that he was in charge of Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Lyon paid £15million (€17.2m, $20.5m) deal for Morton last summer, but the French club now value the Englishman at €35-40 million (up to £34.8m, $47.5m).

Newcastle United also want Tyler Morton

Sports Boom has reported that Newcastle also want Morton as a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali.

We understand that Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs keen on Tonali, who has interest from Juventus and Inter Milan, too.

Newcastle scouts are said to have given Morton a ‘top priority’ tag.

Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have also been credited with interest in Morton.

CaughtOffSide has also reported Newcastle, Palace and Forest’s interest in Morton, who is under contract at Lyon until the summer of 2030.

