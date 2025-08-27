Chelsea adamant on hefty fee for ‘amazing’ homegrown winger – sources

Chelsea are in talks with AS Roma over selling Tyrique George, sources have told TEAMtalk, but the Premier League club are holding firm on their valuation of the winger.

George has broken into the Chelsea first-team squad after coming through the London club’s youth system. The homegrown winger has impressed whenever he has turned out for Enzo Maresca’s side, with Chelsea central defender Levi Colwill describing the 19-year-old winger as “an amazing player who has a future ahead of him” on TNT Sports in February 2025.

However, Chelsea are open to cashing in on the England Under-19 international winger before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, with AS Roma keen on him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that negotiations continue between Chelsea and Roma for Tyrique George, but there is still a significant gap in valuation.

Chelsea are asking for at least €30million (£26m, $35m) for the winger, a hefty price for a player who has made only 26 appearances for the London club’s first team, scoring three goals and giving five assists in the process.

TEAMtalk understands that Serie A outfit Roma are only prepared to reach around €23/24m (up to £20.7m, $28m) for George.

The Blues, who won the Conference League last season and the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, remain adamant in their stance, pointing to interest from other teams as further justification for their price-tag.

Among those watching closely is RB Leipzig, which have discussed George extensively during talks with Chelsea over Xavi Simons.

Leipzig’s involvement could put even more pressure on Roma, who already face a tough battle to secure the player.

At this stage, Chelsea are only considering a permanent move for George.

A loan deal, even with a purchase option, is not on the table. This makes the situation more complicated for Roma, whose budget limits their ability to compete with wealthier clubs.

For George, the next steps of his career are attracting major attention, and Chelsea’s firm stance suggests they are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met.

With strong competition and limited time in the market, Roma’s pursuit looks increasingly difficult.

