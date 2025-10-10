Tyrique George is among two forwards who could leave Chelsea

Tyrique George and Marc Guiu are both aiming to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window, while the Blues are monitoring the progress of an Argentine shining in Serie A, according to reports.

Chelsea overhauled their centre-forward options in the summer by signing both Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. Nicolas Jackson was left frustrated at dropping down the pecking order and resultantly joined Bayern Munich on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

But Enzo Maresca’s options have been tested as Delap is out until December with a hamstring problem.

This injury forced Chelsea to recall Guiu from his Sunderland loan spell after just three games for the newly-promoted side.

Academy graduate George is generally viewed as a left winger but has been used as a No 9 at times this season.

George stayed at Chelsea in the summer after a late move to Fulham collapsed, though he is expected to be on the move in January.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea will ‘green light’ the 19-year-old’s permanent exit once the transfer window reopens.

Chelsea will ‘listen to offers’ for George and a deal will ‘likely be agreed in advance of the window’.

He is of interest to multiple clubs in the Premier League and Champions League, though the frontrunners have yet to emerge.

While George has made five appearances this term, he feels he needs regular starts in his favoured position on the left flank to aid his development.

Selling the England U21 starlet would go down as pure profit on Chelsea’s books, given the fact he came through their youth ranks.

According to CaughtOffside, Guiu has been left ‘frustrated’ at Maresca choosing George over him at centre-forward.

Guiu is actually a recognised No 9, whereas George has been having to adapt to the role.

The Spaniard is ‘increasingly fed up’ with his situation at Chelsea and wants to leave in January, just like George.

Guiu is ‘eyeing a dramatic return to Sunderland’. While he was not there for long, Guiu thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light, penning a tribute to the club after his recall to Chelsea.

Of course, George leaving would give Guiu a better chance of picking up minutes. But there is now a lack of trust between Guiu and his manager, which may see him force his way out on loan regardless.

If Chelsea do have to enter the market for a new striker, then Bologna’s Santiago Castro could be among the players they consider.

According to fresh reports in Italy, Chelsea have sent scouts to watch Castro in action in numerous games this season.

The 21-year-old first appeared on Chelsea’s radar after netting 10 times in 46 games last season, making a name for himself as one of the best young strikers in Italy.

READ MORE 🔥 Chelsea rivalling Arsenal for astonishing €110m double deal – multiple reports

Santiago Castro could be next Chelsea arrival

Chelsea will keep close tabs on Castro’s progress in the coming months and could enter talks for him in the run up to January.

Castro only joined Bologna last year, moving from Velez Sarsfield in a €13m deal, but Bologna are open to a sale if they can make significant profit.

Chelsea have had to adapt their striker plans following Delap’s injury, and it will certainly come as a major boost once he returns to action.

Pedro got his Chelsea career off to a brilliant start but he has slowed down in recent weeks, while the Brazilian was also sent off during the recent Champions League win over Benfica.

Chelsea news: Enzo Fernandez latest; Liverpool give Blues lift

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can provide an update on Enzo Fernandez as Real Madrid chase the midfielder.

Defender Joel Ordonez has been linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool this year.

A Liverpool decision has put Chelsea in the box seat to complete a deal, as per reports.