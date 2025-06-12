Chelsea to reward homegrown winger with new deal amid Maresca plans – sources

Chelsea will reward Tyrique George with a new long-term contract on the back of his eye-catching breakthrough season, sources have told TEAMtalk, but another youngster looks to be on his way out of Stamford Bridge for good.

George is among the rising stars to emerge from Chelsea’s academy and has impressed since forcing his way into manager Enzo Maresca’s first team.

Although George is tied down to the west London outfit until the summer of 2027, with the club having an option to extend it by another year, talks are underway to strike an agreement over new terms.

It would mean the teenage winger earning an extension along with a pay hike this summer.

A Chelsea source told TEAMtalk: “Tyrique has really kicked on in the last year and is a big part of the manager’s plans.

“Any new contract will be as a reward for stepping up to the first-team.”

George, 19, scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham in April, just after netting his first senior goal in Chelsea’s run to Conference League glory.

Chelsea also have high hopes for fellow academy graduates Josh Acheampong and Samuel Rak-Sakyi.

The pair have joined George in being fast-tracked under Maresca, but defender Acheampong and midfielder Rak-Sakyi could leave on loan.

George, however, is expected to remain part of Maresca’s plans.

Alfie Gilchrist could leave Chelsea for good

The make-up of Maresca’s squad is expected to look very different at the end of the transfer window from how it is now.

Striker Liam Delap has already joined Chelsea in a £30million deal from Ipswich Town and will not be the only new signing, as Maresca looks to build upon last season’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

One player seemingly heading in the opposite direction is defender Alfie Gilchrist, who could leave on a permanent basis after spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Sheffield United.

Like George, Gilchrist has come through the Chelsea youth system and has turned out 17 times for the first team, scoring one goal in the process.

The 21-year-old, who can play as a centre-back or right-back, is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2026.

Benoit Badiashile is also expected to leave Chelsea this summer.

The 24-year-old French defender has been at Chelsea since 2023 and is under contract at the Blues until the summer of 2030.

