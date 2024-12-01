Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly hopeful of re-signing Christopher Nkunku, and they could be willing to offer up Randal Kolo Muani in exchange.

Nkunku has struggled for Premier League minutes at Chelsea. This season – after injuries meant he missed most of the last – he has featured for just 163 minutes.

As a result, TEAMtalk sources have stated the player is frustrated, after being told he would be the main forward when he was signed, under a different manager to who is now at the helm – Enzo Maresca.

Now, TBRFootball reports that one of Nkunku’s former sides, PSG, are showing an interest to bring him back to the club. The report states the striker remains concerned at his lack of chances in the side.

It is believed that PSG could offer up fellow striker Kolo Muani in exchange for Nkunku.

Intermediaries are said to have suggested the idea of a swap, and PSG are open to it.

Chelsea are said to appreciate the striker, but do not anticipate making a move for him at this point.

Maresca adamant Nkunku won’t move

That is in keeping with the latest comments from Blues boss Maresca.

He was adamant that Nkunku is neither unhappy, nor does he want the forward to move on.

“I spoke to Christo days ago and he did not say he was unhappy. For sure, he would like to play minutes, but like many players. We have so many games, especially in December. Since we started, for me, there are not two squads – the squad is only one,” he said.

“They can play Conference League or the Premier League. I completely want Christo to stay with us. I don’t have any idea to let him leave in January. Christo’s best position is between the lines as a No.10 but Cole [Palmer] is playing there.”

Chelsea round-up: Juventus battle coming

Chelsea could have to do battle with Juventus for the services of Liam Delap, with the Blues target also on the radar of the Italian giants.

It comes after sources told TEAMtalk that Ipswich will ask for a fee that represents the status of a top Premier League forward if they are to sell their striker.

Meanwhile, the Blues are said to have dropped back from Partick Dorgu from Lecce, given they are happy with current left-back pair Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga.

Chelsea are also one of the clubs who are said to have started initial talks to find out if they can sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea’s forward options

Nkunku has scored 11 goals this season, but the bulk have been either in the Europa Conference League or qualifying for that tournament, against lesser opposition.

Nicolas Jackson, meanwhile, has been in good form up top, netting eight goals and providing three assists in the Premier League.

Palmer, who currently occupies the No.10 role, has eight goals and six assists this season in the league, and was one of the best players in the entire division last term.

As such, though unfortunate, there is good reason for Nkunku’s lack of minutes.