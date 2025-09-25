Cole Palmer is reportedly ‘unsatisfied’ with his current role at Chelsea, according to an insider, while a separate report has detailed why he missed training on Thursday.

Palmer has been one of the Premier League’s standout players for the last couple of seasons. His form was highlighted on the world stage when he placed eighth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or award.

However, this season, he’s been unable to showcase his skills often. The Chelsea talisman has scored two goals this term, but has only managed 235 minutes of action across competitions.

He played just 21 minutes in the 2-1 league loss to Manchester United on Saturday, and though his groin problems appear to have been the reason he was replaced, many have noted that his interaction with manager Enzo Maresca was icy.

Subsequently, insider Indy Kaila has reported Palmer is ‘unsatisfied’ with his tactical role at Chelsea.

He also revealed certain players at Stamford Bridge find manager Maresca ‘arrogant’ – though Palmer’s name was not mentioned – and Blues owners are aware of complaints from players.

Palmer misses training AND wants Maresca out

With his groin injury persisting, Palmer is said to have missed Chelsea’s open training session on Thursday.

Benoit Badiashile, Marc Guiu, Josh Acheampong and Romeo Lavia all trained.

Part of Palmer’s reason for not being involved could be a fallout with Maresca, though.

According to Fichajes, the star feels Maresca is stopping some of the Chelsea group from ‘showing their full potential.’

As a result, he is ‘unhappy’ and has ‘demanded the release’ of his current boss.

The board are said to feel results need to improve. Prior to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City in the League Cup on Wednesday, Chelsea had lost two games in a row and drawn the one before.

Chelsea round-up: Konate move in view

Chelsea are one of the Premier League sides who have reportedly been approached by the intermediaries of Ibrahima Konate to tell them he’ll be available in the summer.

Meanwhile, it’s believed AC Milan want to cash in on Mike Maignan, with the Blues remaining in the mix for him.

TEAMtalk is aware the interest in Maignan is one reason Gianluigi Donnarumma wasn’t pursued in the summer.

