Unsettled Chelsea forward Armando Broja says staying at the club is an option but has multiple offers in and outside the Premier League.

The Chelsea striker looked to be one of the club’s most exciting academy products when he made his first-team debut, aged 18, in early 2020.

His size, pace, power, and eye for goal made him greatly admired by the Blues, but they felt he was a bit too raw to become a regular; so he spent the next two seasons on loan at Dutch side Vitesse and Southampton respectively.

A productive season followed in the Eredivisie, with the young attacker scoring 11 goals and bagging three assists in 34 appearances and he took that form to Southampton where he got on the scoresheet on nine occasions.

In September 2022, the Albania international put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2028 – something he was thrilled about.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea reject chance to sign Man Utd outcast offered to Arsenal and Man City

He told Chelsea’s website at the time: “I’m lost for words really just thinking about it. It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family.

“To be able to put on the blue shirt with the first team is a dream come true. It’s amazing every minute that you get to play on the pitch because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“There’s always competition and everyone wants to play so I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to be a part of it. Hopefully I get to play a lot of matches and be a part of the team’s success.”

Despite his obvious talent, however, things have not quite gone to plan for Broja since then.

The 22-year-old has scored just three goals in 38 appearances for Chelsea and in the second half of last season he was shipped out on loan to Fulham – where he failed to score in eight matches.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘very close’ to third summer signing as agreement nears for Maresca favourite

With Chelsea potentially under pressure to sell to comply with profit and sustainability rules, in order to avoid a possible points deduction, academy product Broja could be sold – as he will go down as pure profit on the balance sheet.

‘Get back in my groove’

Previously, the Blues were reportedly holding out for £50m for the young forward but that may drop to £25m or so off the back of his more recent struggles. And, he himself has admitted his time at Stamford Bridge may be coming to a close.

Ahead of the Euros, he told The Athletic: “If I need to go somewhere else to get back in my groove, then of course I would want to do that.

“As a player, there is no better feeling than being on the pitch and knowing you have a club and a team who defends you; a club who allow you to make mistakes because they know you will become something. But right now, all my focus is on doing my best for Albania at the Euros.”

GO DEEPER: Chelsea up the ante for Alexander Isak by offering Newcastle attacker signed just last year

Now, however, he has not entirely ruled out staying at Chelsea, but does admit there has been interest from teams in Serie A, Bundesliga, and in the Premier League, too.

Broja makes transfer claim

When asked what he would do if AC Milan senior adviser and club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic called him about a move this summer, he told RTV Klan: “I would tell him (Ibrahimovic) first of all that I am a big fan of his, I have always liked him as a player.

“Milan is a great club, second only to Real Madrid in history. I would tell him that I have to speak to the agent and the family.

“It’s true, I have offers from these three championships (Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League). Staying at Chelsea? Is it an option, I still have a contract with them that expires in many years.”

Broja, whose Albania side crashed out of the Euros in the group stages, has been linked with Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa but it remains to be seen what his next move will be.