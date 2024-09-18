Now ‘untouchable’ Chelsea star verged on summer exit before Maresca backtrack saved him

Enzo Maresca has decided Noni Madueke is "untouchable" just months after he nearly sold him

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea considered selling Noni Madueke in the summer, with two sides interested, before he became “untouchable” and “very important” to Enzo Maresca.

Madueke was not one of the most favoured forwards at Stamford Bridge last season. Indeed, of his 23 Premier League games, only 13 came from the start.

In those 23 games, the winger was directly involved in seven goals.

That he was not considered a major asset is reinforced by transfer insider Romano, who states that Madueke was not far from the exit over the summer, after Enzo Maresca walked through the door.

“There was a moment in the summer when Chelsea were considering the possibility of selling Noni Madueke at the end of June,” Romano said on YouTube.

“He was on the list of 2 clubs, Newcastle & RB Leipzig.”

But after the start of the season, Chelsea quickly decided to put him off the market.

“At some point in August, he was considered untouchable. He is a very important player in Enzo Maresca’s project,” Romano added.

DON’T MISS: Every signing Chelsea have made since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge

Madueke sale plans explained

Romano’s report on Madueke’s potential exit from Chelsea is not entirely new news.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources stated that the Blues were willing to sell.

Information was relayed that £30million would have been enough to prise him away from Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk was also aware of interest from the Magpies, but they did not end up actioning their interest.

Huge Chelsea sale tipped

But while Madueke is untouchable at the moment, it does not seem attacking teammate Cole Palmer is.

After 22 league goals and 11 assists last season, and one goal and four assists so far this term, Paul Merson has suggested that if his form continues, he’ll command a £100million fee, and Chelsea will accept that and cut him loose.

Another potential outgoing is Ben Chilwell. He has been reintegrated into the Blues squad of late, but Ipswich and Crystal Palace are interested in him, and it’s believed he’d be open-minded to a transfer.

Those exits would bring in good sums of money, and the Blues won’t be shy in spending them

Victor Osimhen remains on the radar, and the Londoners have been tipped to move for him again in January, when a break clause in his Galatasaray loan deal means he’ll be available to Chelsea.

Angel Gomes is another man on their list, with his age and the fact he is English both pluses for the club.

Why is Madueke no longer available

Madueke went from the verge of the exit to being untouchable at Chelsea very quickly this season, and it’s not hard to see why.

After sitting on the bench in the first game of the season, the winger netted a hat-trick inside 63 minutes of the second game, when Chelsea thrashed Wolves 6-2.

Madueke showed his versatility, scoring one goal with his left foot, and two with his right. Alongside that, he also showed how well he gels with Cole Palmer, who assisted all three of his goals.

Madueke’s hat-trick was the second scored in the Premier League this season, and is now the third overall, after Erling Haaland doubled up the week after the Chelsea man scored his, following his first triple the day prior to it.

Following Madueke’s hat-trick, he has started every league game for Chelsea, and while he’s yet to chip in with another goal or an assist, the Blues have not lost either game.